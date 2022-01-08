Polytechnics to explore offering flexible curriculum for students

Ms Crystal Teo had to miss multiple examinations in her first two years at Temasek Polytechnic because of a medical condition.

Yet, the 22-year-old managed to graduate with stellar grades and launch a start-up providing marketing skills.

None of this would have been possible without the support of the polytechnic, which let Ms Teo extend her studies by a year and complete the modules when she was well enough.

Yesterday, Second Minister for Education Maliki Osman announced that polytechnics will explore having a more flexible curriculum for students like Ms Teo who would benefit from spreading out their learning over more than three years. This was among six recommendations following a review of Singapore's polytechnic education, as well as that of the Institute of Technical Education. It was led by Dr Maliki and began in January last year.

Ms Teo, now a Singapore Management University business student, hopes greater flexibility will help more students accept peers who need more time to complete the course without dismissing them as academically weaker.

She said: "I worked hard to prove that taking a longer time did not mean that I was any less (competent)."

Ngee Ann Polytechnic principal and chief executive Lim Kok Kiang said students who wish to pursue their passions may also take a gap semester.

Temasek Polytechnic principal and chief executive Peter Lam said a flexible curriculum also includes allowing students to take fewer modules instead of the usual five or six modules per semester.

Nanyang Polytechnic principal and chief executive Jeanne Liew said under the recommendation, students can work with the polytechnic to plan their academic load and curriculum.

National shooter Martina Lindsay Veloso, who had special arrangements and support while studying sports and wellness management at Nanyang Polytechnic, said the move will help ease academic pressure on athletes with gruelling competition calendars. In 2017, the 22-year-old sat a special paper after missing both the actual and alternative examinations due to the SEA Games - where she bagged a gold medal.

Now a part-time student at Singapore University of Social Sciences, she said: "It's a great thing for us to hear that athletes don't have to compromise on sports or school."