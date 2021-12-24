Police launch crime prevention programme for primary school pupils

SINGAPORE - Since the beginning of the year, some pupils at Gan Eng Seng Primary School have been eagerly taking part in Police Pal, a programme that educates them on crime prevention and police work through engaging activities.

The pilot run, which ran from January to September, was such a hit that even pupils from classes who were not involved in the programme were asking about it, said Mr K. Kannathasan, 61, an English and Mathematics teacher at Gan Eng Seng Primary School.

"As we only had some classes involved, other pupils were envious and were asking why they were not selected. Those who were involved loved it and were showing off their badges," he added.

The programme was launched by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Thursday (Dec 23) at the Singapore Sports Hub.

Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim was the guest of honour.

He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner of Police Shng Yunn Chinn, director of the Community Partnership Department, and Ms Loh Wee Cheng, director of the Ministry of Education's Character and Citizenship Education (MOE CCE) Branch.

Schools can join the programme by contacting the community policing officers at the nearest Neighbourhood Police Centre. The programme is free for all to join.

Police Pal has three level booklets with different themes, where pupils have to complete different crime prevention and police-related activities before they advance to the next level. Each booklet contains 10 activities and feature Ray, SPF's mascot for children.

Level one introduces pupils to the police and what they do. The activities include colouring, drawing and completing a police papercraft.

Level two takes pupils on an adventure to learn how the police work with the community to ensure safety and security. The activities include a word search, poster designing, and a storybook for pupils to read before answering questions in the booklet.

Level three shows pupils how the police maintain law and order in Singapore. The activities include a crossword and word search.

SPF will distribute the materials to participating primary schools. These materials can be completed with the help of teachers and parents, and are designed to be completed outside of school curriculum time.

Pupils can also receive a mystery prize when they attempt at least one activity. They will also receive a level badge when they complete all activities.

Teachers will collect the completed booklets to be checked by the community policing officers. The booklets will then be returned to the schools, together with the prizes.