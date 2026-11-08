Pokemon-themed fun at Changi Airport and Jewel; The Little Players’ puppetry show on bullying

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Spot more than 30 Pokemon installations at Jewel’s Forest Valley, including this larger-than-life Pikachu.

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Pokemon-themed fun at Changi Airport and Jewel

Whether you grew up collecting Pokemon trading cards or your kids are glued to the latest Pokemon video games, the beloved franchise has turned 30 – and Changi Airport is marking the milestone with a festive takeover for the entire family.

Running until Jan 3 across Terminals 1 to 4 and Jewel, the celebration turns the airport into a lively ground with photo spots, interactive gaming and character meet-and-greets.

Start your adventure at Jewel’s Forest Valley, where there are more than 30 installations. The visual feast continues throughout Terminals 1 to 4, where Pokemon-themed horticultural displays pop up amid the airport’s greenery.

Next, revisit the roots of the franchise through the Pokemon Trading Card Game (TCG) and video games that started a global craze.

At the Pokemon Experience Lounge at Terminal 3 Departure Hall, your children can learn to play the TCG and take home a free pack of cards after completing a tutorial. Families can also test out Nintendo Switch 2 games: Pokemon Pokopia and Pokemon Champions.

Both the video game stations and card tutorials are free to enjoy, though you will want to reserve your slot on the Changi App as spaces are limited.

Learn how to play the Pokemon Trading Card Game at the Pokemon Experience Lounge in Terminal 3. PHOTO: CHANGI AIRPORT GROUP

Your kids will not want to miss the chance to meet their favourites. On selected weekend evenings from Nov 14 to Dec 20 at Terminal 3, you and your children can snap photos with a rotating duo of characters, featuring Pikachu, Eevee, Gengar, Mimikyu, Piplup and Snorlax.

Before heading home, wrap up your family outing by picking up 30th anniversary collectibles. When you spend at least $60 in a single receipt across participating retail and dining outlets in Terminals 1 to 4, Jewel or iShopChangi app, you can buy exclusive premiums. These include a travel blanket with a matching bag ($9.90), a plushie ($18.90) or a cabin-sized luggage ($52.90).

Go to str.sg/secp for details.

Round, Round, The Unmerry-Go-Round

(From left) Performers and puppeteers Farez Najid, Cheryl Ho and Eleanor Ee in Round, Round, The Unmerry-Go-Round. PHOTO: THE LITTLE PLAYERS

Playgrounds should be places of laughter and carefree play. But for characters Alex and Charlie, the fun ends when Billie arrives, playing rough and mocking them.

Bullying is one of the trickiest conversations for parents to navigate. Even if your child has never encountered hurtful behaviour, instilling empathy early helps them recognise subtle unkindness before it escalates.

Addressing this topic is Round, Round, The Unmerry-Go-Round by The Little Players, the outreach wing of theatre company The Finger Players.

On at the Drama Centre Black Box from Nov 20 to 22, the production uses puppetry to help children aged seven to 12 recognise different forms of bullying, understand their impact and express difficult emotions respectfully.

To ensure these sensitive themes do not feel overwhelming, director Ellison Tan says: “The world that we’ve built for this story straddles the realistic and the magical. This, as well as the puppetry elements, aims to provide a safe emotional distance for young audiences watching the show.”

Making the show entertaining while accurately reflecting the world of children is central to the team’s creative process. “Engagement and sensitivity go hand-in-hand,” adds playwright Thomas Lim. “It is only through building this relationship with the children that we can really go into their complex social worlds.”

Ultimately, the performance avoids finger-pointing. “We hope audiences leave recognising that everyone is capable of causing hurt,” says dramaturg Sindhura Kalidas. “More importantly, we want to spark conversations about accountability – helping children understand how their actions affect others and how they can actively make amends.”