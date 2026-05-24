Play baseball at sport carnival; sing along to reimagined nursery rhymes

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Kids aged nine to 12 can join the Youth Baseball Carnival to learn the sport.

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Youth Baseball Carnival

Whether your children are new to baseball or already playing the sport, they can join the action at the free Youth Baseball Carnival on May 30 from 9am to noon .

The inaugural event, supported by the Singapore Baseball and Softball Association, invites boys and girls aged nine to 12 to enjoy the sport.

“Baseball is unique because it teaches individual accountability within a team. When the ball comes to you, everyone is watching and you have to handle that moment. It is also often called a ‘game of failure’ because even excellent hitters do not succeed most of the time,” Mr Kohei Wong, Singapore’s pioneering professional baseball player and under-12 national coach, tells The Straits Times.

“For children, that teaches something very specific: how to stay calm, stay ready and keep contributing even when the last play did not go your way.”

The event takes place at Jurong Softball Field, next to Jurong East Sports Centre in Jurong East Street 31.

Singaporean boys aged 10 to 12 with a passion for the game can join the under-12 national team open tryouts from 12.30 to 2.30pm to earn their spot representing the country . Go to str.sg/EQwf for details.

The Nursery Rhymes Project 4

The Nursery Rhymes Project 4: Paint Our Songs lyrics book is illustrated by local artist Lee Kow Fong. ILLUSTRATION: LEE KOW FONG

The Nursery Rhymes Project returns with its fourth album of 12 reimagined Mandarin nursery rhymes.

The updated tracks are arranged by local musician Julian Wong and performed by home-grown artists Joanna Dong, Dwayne Lau and Sugie Phua, alongside young talents. Stream the album on Spotify and Apple Music.

Accompanying the music is a lyric book illustrated by Singapore artist Lee Kow Fong, better known as Ah Guo, who has lent his distinct watercolour-style to the project since it was launched by The Theatre Practice in 2017.

There will be four ticketed performances as part of the official launch at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre on June 20 and 21 at 10am and 2pm.

You and your children can enjoy 45-minute shows led by storytellers and performers from Breakfast Kakis and the recording artistes. Tickets cost $35 a person or $120 for four, and are eligible for SG Culture Pass. Find out more at str.sg/6YeU

You can also be among the first to buy the lyric book for $25 at the event. Each copy includes a link to download the songs via Google Drive.