For Subscribers
Minor Issues
Picking not the best school, but one best suited for my child
As my daughter picks a secondary school, I am looking for one that brings out her potential, be it in academics or CCAs
When my son was picking a secondary school three years ago, he wanted one that offered football as a co-curricular activity (CCA) while my choice was one with a strong emphasis on character development.
We found a school that met both criteria and he was ecstatic when he got in, but not for long.