Pick up effective study tips from scholarship recipients

Take control of social media use

TikTok and Instagram are a source of guilty pleasure for many students, including scholarship recipients.

Ms Seah says there is the feeling of Fomo (fear of missing out) when she is not on social media. Occasionally, she would keep her phone away from where she is studying.

“Studying with friends also keeps you accountable. We can remind one another when we are using our phone too much,” she says.

To prevent lapsing into mindless scrolling, Ms Lim and Ms Wong set time limits on their social media apps.

Ms Wong says: “I find that spending too long on my phone not only directly prevents me from doing my work, but phone fatigue also negatively affects my productivity for the rest of the day.”

She turns to other hobbies, such as crocheting, as a break instead. “Finishing a crochet project gives me a sense of fulfilment and is also a productive way to take my mind off studying.”

Or take the lead of Mr Danial, who follows accounts that are educational.

“So if I were hooked on them, I am at least still learning. You can follow news accounts on Instagram, maths problem-solving accounts or those explaining history on TikTok,“ says the SPH Media journalism scholar.

But closer to exams, perhaps a more effective strategy – as many of them tell The Straits Times – is to identify the apps that are threatening your focus and delete them.

Be kind to yourself

Taking breaks and having fun are as important as studying hard, says Ms Solai. “Burnout is real and common among students. It is not only important to slow down every now and then, to recharge and refuel, but to also rely on your teachers, friends and parents, who have been a great source of strength to me.”

Ms Wong intentionally schedules time for herself to take a mental break. “When we are caught up with things to do, it is easy to forget to give ourselves space to rest.”

When she misses her weekly study goals, she practises self-compassion and tries not to be hard on herself. “I focus on what I managed to achieve and what is coming up next.”

Mr Danial, who was from North Vista Secondary School and Tampines Meridian Junior College, says one does not need to feel pressured to say “yes” all the time.

“If you need to miss something to do your work, so be it. Don’t tire yourself even though you think you can push yourself a bit more.”

There is no way to perfectly balance all your commitments, Mr Kiran says.

He realised it was “completely normal” to go without revision the entire day because of CCA commitments. “Likewise, I did not guilt-trip myself if I had to take a whole day to relax and spend time with friends and family,” he says.

“After all, the education journey is supposed to be a holistic one – and that includes having a fair share of fun.”