Pick up effective study tips from scholarship recipients

SINGAPORE – I am busy, I have no time. It is a common refrain among teenagers – and understandably so.

Schoolwork can be overwhelming, especially when students are taking around 10 subjects in secondary school. Add to that co-curricular activities (CCAs) and other school events.

How do some youth excel in their academics and CCAs, and still find time to do volunteer work? And without sacrificing sleep and the use of social media?

Ms Govindan Solai Valli, 19, is one of them. The top arts student at Anglo-Chinese Junior College (ACJC) in 2020 and 2021, she was elected to the Principal’s Honour Roll in her second year.

She was also the captain of the college’s softball team and volunteered as a youth mentor at the Singapore Indian Development Association (Sinda).

In August, she received the Singapore Armed Forces Scholarship and the President’s Scholarship.

What are the habits of effective students? The Straits Times asks Ms Solai and other scholarship award receipients.