Parents say schools have done well to cope despite teacher shortage and disruptions due to Covid-19

SINGAPORE - When Ms Lin Chan's 8-year-old son's mother-tongue teacher was quarantined in February this year after contracting Covid-19, his class had a stand-in teacher who could not teach Chinese.
The 40-year-old said it was not the only time her son's class had to rely on relief teachers.
Around three or four of her son's teachers had to miss work due to quarantine since July, when Singapore moved into phase two (heightened alert) measures.
"It is disruptive, but there is no choice.
"If there are teachers who can just pick up another teacher's plan and go, that would be very effective. But I do not think there are many different teachers who can fulfil the same curriculum," said Ms Chan, who works as a special needs education consultant and trainer.
Teachers who test positive for Covid-19 have to self-isolate for 72 hours, the deputy director-general of education (schools) and director of schools at the Ministry of Education (MOE), Ms Liew Wei Li, told The Straits Times.
She said that they are not required to work during this period but can resume work in schools after testing negative on an antigen rapid test (ART) at the end of the 72 hours.
"Schools engage relief teachers to cover the duties of teachers who are unwell.
"MOE has also deployed headquarters officers to support schools, where required," said Ms Liew, who added that schools also adjust timetables and tap technology such as the online learning portal to reduce workload for teachers.
She noted that in the first two months of this year, fewer than one in 10 teachers has tested positive for Covid-19.
ST spoke to five parents with school-going children who said that the pandemic has been disruptive to their children's education.
Ms Charlotte Lee, 41, who has three primary school-going sons aged 12, 10, and seven, is hoping for a return to regular school activities.
"Children need to interact and have fun. The measures are really restrictive.
"I do not think they are good in the long term," said Ms Lee, a project manager.
She, like the other parents ST spoke to, said they appreciated the work the schools and teachers were putting in.
However, they noted that different pandemic measures have been applied across schools.
Ms Chan said students at her son's school have been asked on occasion to take an ART before school on Mondays.
She added that when children show symptoms of Covid-19, they are sent home to do a test.
"I appreciated the mandated swab because the school did not have to do it.
"It is on top of national guidelines, as an extra effort to mitigate the high infection numbers," she said.
According to MOE guidelines, students who are well and obtained a positive test result should self-isolate at home for 72 hours before doing a second ART.
They can return to school after the 72 hours of self-isolation, if the second ART is negative and they feel well.
Children have been particularly susceptible in the current wave brought on by the Omicron variant.
About 27,000 have contracted Covid-19 since December last year, when the first locally transmitted Omicron case was reported, the Ministry of Health said on Feb 28.
Finance manager Alan Tan, 40, said that when his seven-year-old son tested positive for the virus last month, all his classmates at Xinmin Primary School in Hougang were put on home-based learning for a week.
He said the school gave clear instructions to parents via message groups as well as on Parents Gateway, an online portal for parents and schools to communicate with each other.
But Mr Roger Poh, whose two daughters aged 14 and 15 are in different secondary schools, said the schools did not inform him when their classmates tested positive.
"When the Covid-19 cases were low back in October and pre-Omicron, we were kept informed via Parents Gateway. But after that, there have not been any updates," said Mr Poh, 52.
"But I have no major issues with it. The schools are doing a good job given their constraints and not wanting to alarm parents," added Mr Poh, who works in business development.
Schools continue to enforce strict measures to limit the spread of Covid-19.
ST understands that in February, the canteen at Nan Hua High School in Clementi was closed for around five days after several stallholders tested positive.
The school catered food for students who could not bring their own meals during the closure.
MOE has aligned schools' cleaning protocols with MOH and the National Environment Agency's latest guidelines.
This means deep cleaning and disinfection is no longer necessary if the school has an existing regime of cleaning and disinfection.
Ms Lin said while the schools have done well, she is concerned for teachers who have to handle Covid-19 issues along with their regular work.
"Teachers are giving out their cellphone numbers so that parents can provide their children's Covid-19 test results.
"This is very inefficient if you ask me, so they become like MOH officers," she said.
MOE's Ms Liew said the number of teachers in schools seeking support through the ministry's in-house counselling services has risen to about 70 in the last two years, compared with the average 40 per year from 2017 to 2019.
"MOE recognises the exceptional demands that Covid-19 has placed on the entire education system, and our teachers in particular have to shoulder many more duties to keep schools safe while still ensuring learning continues for our students."
She added that the ministry has a range of resources to support teachers' well-being.
"The well-being of our teaching staff is of paramount importance to MOE, and we will continue to fully support them," said Ms Liew.