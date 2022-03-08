Parents say schools have done well to cope despite teacher shortage and disruptions due to Covid-19

SINGAPORE - When Ms Lin Chan's 8-year-old son's mother-tongue teacher was quarantined in February this year after contracting Covid-19, his class had a stand-in teacher who could not teach Chinese.

The 40-year-old said it was not the only time her son's class had to rely on relief teachers.

Around three or four of her son's teachers had to miss work due to quarantine since July, when Singapore moved into phase two (heightened alert) measures.

"It is disruptive, but there is no choice.

"If there are teachers who can just pick up another teacher's plan and go, that would be very effective. But I do not think there are many different teachers who can fulfil the same curriculum," said Ms Chan, who works as a special needs education consultant and trainer.

Teachers who test positive for Covid-19 have to self-isolate for 72 hours, the deputy director-general of education (schools) and director of schools at the Ministry of Education (MOE), Ms Liew Wei Li, told The Straits Times.

She said that they are not required to work during this period but can resume work in schools after testing negative on an antigen rapid test (ART) at the end of the 72 hours.

"Schools engage relief teachers to cover the duties of teachers who are unwell.

"MOE has also deployed headquarters officers to support schools, where required," said Ms Liew, who added that schools also adjust timetables and tap technology such as the online learning portal to reduce workload for teachers.

She noted that in the first two months of this year, fewer than one in 10 teachers has tested positive for Covid-19.

ST spoke to five parents with school-going children who said that the pandemic has been disruptive to their children's education.

Ms Charlotte Lee, 41, who has three primary school-going sons aged 12, 10, and seven, is hoping for a return to regular school activities.

"Children need to interact and have fun. The measures are really restrictive.

"I do not think they are good in the long term," said Ms Lee, a project manager.

She, like the other parents ST spoke to, said they appreciated the work the schools and teachers were putting in.