New PSLE scoring system
Parents play cheerleaders
Instead of focusing on marks, parents can encourage their children, support their learning efforts and help them manage their fears about the examination
When Ms Stacy Cheng's oldest child was in Primary 6, her teacher started a countdown to the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) on the first day of school.
"How not to be stressed even if you are a relaxed parent or child?" says Ms Cheng, 48, a financial services director who has three daughters aged 11 to 19.