Students are more engaged with school and enjoy it better when their parents take an interest in their school life by getting involved in activities, such as volunteering, parent-teacher meetings or school events, a new study has found.
A case can be made for continued school-family partnerships even though fewer parents volunteer when their child moves up to secondary school, said a National Institute of Education (NIE) survey of some 7,500 Primary 4 pupils and Secondary 2 students from 37 schools.
Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 25, 2022, with the headline Parents participate, students do better. Subscribe