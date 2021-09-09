Parents of Yale-NUS students seek town hall with NUS president

More than 260 parents of students of Yale-NUS College are asking that National University of Singapore (NUS) president Tan Eng Chye hold a town hall with them to discuss the reasons for the college's closure.

Professor Tan has agreed to a series of individual face-to-face meetings with parents of both Yale-NUS students and University Scholars Programme (USP) students in the later part of the month.

In his e-mail reply, Prof Tan said Covid-19 measures necessitate meeting in smaller groups.

The parents sent the collective letter on Monday, identifying themselves as concerned parents of current students, students who have deferred their enrolment, and alumni.

After his reply on Tuesday, they sent another collective letter yesterday rejecting his suggestion for smaller group meetings in favour of an online town hall. They said: "We find that this is a reasonable and respectful request, seeing as to how you preferred to announce your decision to shutter Yale-NUS' door through a town hall for students."

They then requested that Prof Tan meet them at a town hall at 7pm tomorrow.

This comes about three weeks after NUS announced that Yale-NUS - a liberal arts tie-up between Ivy League university Yale in the United States and NUS that began in 2011 - would stop accepting new students and merge with NUS' USP to form New College.

NUS also announced a merger between the Faculty of Engineering and the School of Design and Environment to form the College of Design and Engineering.

The announcements have been met with significant pushback from students across NUS.

On Aug 30, students published a petition titled #NoMoreTopDown, calling for a reversal of the decisions. It has received 14,200 signatures as at yesterday.

In their first letter, the parents asked Prof Tan for a meeting to answer their questions on the reasons for the merger - which they said have remained unanswered since the announcement of the merger on Aug 27.

They added that while an NUS spokesman had told the media it was working closely with Yale-NUS and the USP faculty, students, staff and alumni, they had so far not been engaged by the school.

In his reply, Prof Tan said: "I fully understand that as parents, you may have concerns or queries about the merger of Yale-NUS College with the USP. We have been working with Yale-NUS College and the USP leadership to address some of these concerns."

The parents said they had previously been invited to a town hall on Sept 2 with leadership from Yale-NUS, without anyone from the NUS administration present, and that their requests for Prof Tan to be there were declined.

The parents go on to say that Yale-NUS leadership has not been able to provide answers to their questions on the reasons behind the de facto closure as they had no part in the decision.