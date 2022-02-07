Mr Song Wee Keong and his wife have spent more than $100,000 on therapy services for their seven-year-old son, who has autism.
Mr Song, 42, works in finance, but he has taken on some extra teaching work to supplement the family's income.
Mr Song Wee Keong and his wife have spent more than $100,000 on therapy services for their seven-year-old son, who has autism.
Mr Song, 42, works in finance, but he has taken on some extra teaching work to supplement the family's income.
Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 07, 2022, with the headline Parents of children with special needs call for more support. Subscribe