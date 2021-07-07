P1 registration: Phase 2A(1) kicks off today, balloting likely

The next phase of Singapore's Primary 1 registration exercise will open at 9am and end at 4.30pm today.

Phase 2A(1) is reserved for children whose parents are alumni or members of the school's advisory board. There is likely to be some balloting at this stage, which happens when a school receives more applications than there are available places.

Last year, four popular schools held ballots for this phase: CHIJ St Nicholas Girls', Nan Hua Primary, Rosyth and Pei Hwa Presbyterian.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) will release the results by SMS on July 13.

Like last year, the registration exercise this year is fully online due to the Covid-19 situation.

For phase 2A(1), parents can find the registration form at the MOE website. This is the second phase of this year's exercise.

Phase one - which is reserved for children who have older siblings already enrolled in the school - was held from June 30 to last Thursday. It saw seven primary schools fill more than half their available Primary 1 places. Of the 181 primary schools, 50 have filled at least 40 per cent of their vacancies.

The primary school with the most applications in that phase was Horizon Primary in Punggol, with 138 of its 240 Primary 1 slots, or 57.5 per cent, filled.

However, vacancies have not filled up as quickly as last year, when 70 schools had at least 40 per cent of their slots filled after phase one.

There are seven phases in total and the exercise will run till October.