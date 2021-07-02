P1 registration: Over half of places filled at 7 schools

Seven primary schools saw more than half of their Primary 1 places filled after phase one of this year's registration exercise wrapped up yesterday.

Of the 181 primary schools, 50 had filled at least 40 per cent of their vacancies.

Topping this list was Horizon Primary in Punggol, with 138 places - or 57 per cent - filled out of its 240 Primary 1 slots. This was followed by Temasek Primary, with 108 - or 54 per cent - out of 200 slots filled.

Phase one is for children with older siblings already enrolled in the school.

Traditionally popular schools include Nanyang Primary and Rosyth School, both with 53 per cent of places filled, while Ai Tong School saw 49 per cent of vacancies filled.

Schools in Punggol, a newer Housing Board town with more young families, were among those with 40 per cent of places filled. Aside from Horizon Primary, these include Punggol Primary, Punggol Green Primary, Punggol Cove Primary and Punggol View Primary.

Northshore Primary, also in Punggol, saw the lowest take-up in phase one. The school, which opened last year, had only six of its 240 places filled.

Phase one registration began at 9am on Wednesday and closed at 4.30pm yesterday. The results were subsequently posted on the Ministry of Education (MOE) website. All children registered under phase one are guaranteed places in the school of their choice.

This year's registration exercise is being held online due to Covid-19.

Schools did not fill up as quickly as last year, when 70 schools saw at least 40 per cent of places filled in phase one. Last year, Princess Elizabeth Primary in Bukit Batok was the most-filled after phase one, with 60 per cent of its 200 places taken up.

Phase 2A(1) of the registration exercise will run from 9am to 4.30pm on July 7. This is for children whose parents are alumni or members of the school's advisory or management committee. Balloting for places - which takes place when there are more applications than spaces - is likely to start then.

Last year, balloting for places in Phase 2A(1) was conducted at CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School (Primary), Nan Hua Primary, Rosyth School and Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary.

This year's Primary 1 registration will run until October. There are seven phases in total. The registration form for the next few phases can found on MOE's website.