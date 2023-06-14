Overseas exchange and collaboration: How new IB college is setting up confident students for careers in Stem and business

For most Singaporean secondary school and junior college students, studying abroad or going on an overseas exchange programme is a rare opportunity. But for students at Westbourne College Singapore, overseas experiences will be part of their curriculum.
Launching in Singapore on Aug 14, 2023, the school will be offering both the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma and one-year Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) programme, aimed at 15- to 18-year-old students – both local and international – who are looking for an accelerated alternative to A-level, polytechnic and other post-secondary choices.
Located at Valley Point, the Singapore campus is the second of Westbourne International’s global expansions, after the establishment of Westbourne College Sydney in 2021. The original campus, Westbourne School, is located in Cardiff, Wales.
Where Westbourne College Singapore stands apart from other local post-secondary institutions is its emphasis on a dual-pronged approach to education. Recognising Singapore as a global hub for innovation, as well as the country being one of the largest financial centres in South-east Asia, the college hopes to attract students who are interested in simultaneously furthering their careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (Stem), and business.
While all students study on-site in the Singapore campus, collaboration is deeply ingrained into the curriculum. Singapore students can expect to embark on several joint projects with students from the Cardiff and Sydney campuses over the course of their studies.
For Ms Maisie Peter, a first-year IB student at Westbourne School, international collaboration made her coastal research project more memorable. “All four of us brought different backgrounds and skills to the project,” she says. “We were impressed by the inputs from the different countries, which really added to the depth of the exercise.”
“The different schools are at different stages of the IB curriculum, due to the northern and southern hemisphere timelines, but this allowed a variation of scientific knowledge from both countries’ students that enhanced the project far beyond my expectations,” adds first-year IB student at Westbourne School Mr Max Philip.
Another major part of the quintessential Westbourne experience is the exchange programmes with other Westbourne campuses. These will allow Singapore-based students to experience school life in the United Kingdom (UK) or in Australia.
Westbourne’s close ties to many overseas universities – including the top-ranked universities in the UK – means that students also have the chance to embark on a “study week” there – an opportunity to visit top university campuses like the University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, Imperial College London, King's College London and University College London, to name a few.
Students can also look forward to the Future Leaders Lab programme, a unique collaboration with INSEAD business school professors held across both the Singapore and UK campuses in June and July respectively.
A historical institution that embraces modern education
Something else that sets Westbourne schools apart is their dedication to giving their students every advantage possible.
This is perhaps most evident in its unique approach to education, starting with the class sizes – the student-to-teacher ratio is capped at six students to every teacher, ensuring that every individual gets as much personalised attention as possible.
“There’s very frequent interaction among teachers and students,” recalls final-year IB student Mr Gevin Sherko from Westbourne School. “Not only was I able to reach out to my teacher for help with my math problems in person easily, I found him readily available online to lend a helping hand too.”
For students whose first language may not be English, the extra attention can be advantageous. As a boarding student originally from Hong Kong, Ms Noemie Ternier initially struggled with writing essays in English – a major issue for a writing-heavy curriculum like the IB.
However, support from her teachers gave her confidence and helped her improve her writing skills significantly.
Ms Ternier shares that the different approach to learning in Westbourne was a refreshing change from the memorisation-heavy system she had in her previous school. “The IB course is really different in that it encourages critical thinking and lets us view things from different perspectives.
“I feel like I’m much more independent in my own studies, rather than having to rely on teachers teaching everything in class, which gives me the opportunity to discover different areas of knowledge.”
With its heavily international curriculum and emphasis on self-directed learning, Westbourne College Singapore looks to continue a long history of excellence in the Westbourne name that first began in the Victorian era.
Since 2015, Westbourne School has held the top spot in the UK League Tables, the official ranking of universities and post-secondary institutions in the UK. Over 90 per cent of the school’s graduates go on to enrol in Russell Group, or international equivalent universities.
On top of that, Westbourne College Sydney’s inaugural 2022 graduating cohort achieved the highest percentage of IB students scoring above 44 points nationwide.
“We offer a future-ready approach, leveraged by exceptional relationships with universities globally, as well as with world-leading business school INSEAD,” says Mr Stephen Keegan, director of Westbourne College Singapore.
“Westbourne College Singapore is specifically designed for academically elite, globally minded students seeking pathways to the best universities in the UK, Australia, the US and around the world.”
Westbourne College Singapore will be having a Scholarship Day on July 1. Visit this website for more information and upcoming events.