Overseas exchange and collaboration: How new IB college is setting up confident students for careers in Stem and business

For most Singaporean secondary school and junior college students, studying abroad or going on an overseas exchange programme is a rare opportunity. But for students at Westbourne College Singapore, overseas experiences will be part of their curriculum.

Launching in Singapore on Aug 14, 2023, the school will be offering both the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma and one-year Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) programme, aimed at 15- to 18-year-old students – both local and international – who are looking for an accelerated alternative to A-level, polytechnic and other post-secondary choices.

Located at Valley Point, the Singapore campus is the second of Westbourne International’s global expansions, after the establishment of Westbourne College Sydney in 2021. The original campus, Westbourne School, is located in Cardiff, Wales.

Where Westbourne College Singapore stands apart from other local post-secondary institutions is its emphasis on a dual-pronged approach to education. Recognising Singapore as a global hub for innovation, as well as the country being one of the largest financial centres in South-east Asia, the college hopes to attract students who are interested in simultaneously furthering their careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (Stem), and business.

While all students study on-site in the Singapore campus, collaboration is deeply ingrained into the curriculum. Singapore students can expect to embark on several joint projects with students from the Cardiff and Sydney campuses over the course of their studies.

For Ms Maisie Peter, a first-year IB student at Westbourne School, international collaboration made her coastal research project more memorable. “All four of us brought different backgrounds and skills to the project,” she says. “We were impressed by the inputs from the different countries, which really added to the depth of the exercise.”

“The different schools are at different stages of the IB curriculum, due to the northern and southern hemisphere timelines, but this allowed a variation of scientific knowledge from both countries’ students that enhanced the project far beyond my expectations,” adds first-year IB student at Westbourne School Mr Max Philip.

Another major part of the quintessential Westbourne experience is the exchange programmes with other Westbourne campuses. These will allow Singapore-based students to experience school life in the United Kingdom (UK) or in Australia.