Overcoming challenges to become a pre-school teacher

Ms Dashini Peragash has always had an affinity for young children and wanted to be a pre-school teacher like her mother.
But it took her two tries at the O-level exams, settling for an alternative course at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) and several years of part-time work at an enrichment centre as a teaching assistant before she could apply to study early childhood education.
Through the Early Admissions Exercise, she clinched a spot in the National Institute of Early Childhood Development (NIEC) course at Temasek Polytechnic (TP).
"There were many days when I thought… maybe this is not my calling. But I somehow (have) found myself in this industry," said the 24-year-old, who is four years older than most of her peers who graduated last month.
She is one of about 700 graduates in NIEC's pioneer cohort who received a diploma in early childhood development and education.
The three-year course is offered by NIEC, in collaboration with Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) and TP, on their campuses. The programme builds on the previous curriculum offered by both polytechnics.
It covers a set of core modules to equip students with the knowledge, values and skills needed as pre-school educators.
Ms Tham Foong Chue, campus head of NIEC (NP), said the new curriculum pays more attention to care for infants and toddlers, in recognition of the increasing demand for expertise in this area.
Parents are also more aware that giving their little ones a conducive environment for development is important, she said.
Thus, content on infant and toddler care has been woven into several modules such as child health and safety, learning environment, and behaviour management. The content includes routine care, feeding and milk preparation.
Interacting with babies also requires skills like modelling good responses, said Ms Tham.
"We have to establish relationships with them… and respond appropriately, even when they throw tantrums," she said. "We need to know how to calm ourselves down and talk to them, look them in the eye and so on. So it's a different strategy from dealing with children who are a bit older. When we talk to them, they understand."
The NIEC course also has a stronger focus on inclusive education, to equip students with the know-how to manage children with varying needs. "In pre-school, children come with diverse needs," said Ms Tham.
"It need not be special needs… there are children who may be a little slower than others, who need a different kind of stimulation rather than just words… or more hands-on learning.
"It doesn't mean that a child who runs around has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. There are children who are very active. They need specific strategies (to engage them)."
Students can specialise in one of two tracks offered - early intervention at NP and visual arts at TP.
Ms Doreen Lim, head of NIEC's communications and business development division, said students also have the option of taking a cross-campus elective - drama for pre-school education at NP, and 2D and 3D art at TP.
To gain experience in pre-schools, students go through two practical stints - the first to interact with children 18 months to three years old, and the second with older ones of four to six years.
This is on top of a compulsory 22-week internship at a pre-school.
Ms Dashini is teaching music at the German European School Singapore until the end of this month, and will teach at a local pre-school after that.
Since her ITE days, when she was taking a course in human resource and administration, she has worked at enrichment centres and pre-schools while studying, so that she could learn how to relate to children.
Knowing her interest, her ITE lecturers helped her gain experience in the early childhood field so that she could build up a portfolio for the polytechnic's early admission exercise.
"It was potentially my last shot at getting into the polytechnic," said Ms Dashini.
"If I didn't take the longer route, I wouldn't have met the teachers who changed my life. I learnt a lot, I unlearnt a lot, I made mistakes along the way and I learnt from them. I wouldn't change a thing."