Overcoming challenges to become a pre-school teacher

Ms Dashini Peragash has always had an affinity for young children and wanted to be a pre-school teacher like her mother.

But it took her two tries at the O-level exams, settling for an alternative course at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) and several years of part-time work at an enrichment centre as a teaching assistant before she could apply to study early childhood education.

Through the Early Admissions Exercise, she clinched a spot in the National Institute of Early Childhood Development (NIEC) course at Temasek Polytechnic (TP).

"There were many days when I thought… maybe this is not my calling. But I somehow (have) found myself in this industry," said the 24-year-old, who is four years older than most of her peers who graduated last month.

She is one of about 700 graduates in NIEC's pioneer cohort who received a diploma in early childhood development and education.

The three-year course is offered by NIEC, in collaboration with Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) and TP, on their campuses. The programme builds on the previous curriculum offered by both polytechnics.

It covers a set of core modules to equip students with the knowledge, values and skills needed as pre-school educators.

Ms Tham Foong Chue, campus head of NIEC (NP), said the new curriculum pays more attention to care for infants and toddlers, in recognition of the increasing demand for expertise in this area.

Parents are also more aware that giving their little ones a conducive environment for development is important, she said.

Thus, content on infant and toddler care has been woven into several modules such as child health and safety, learning environment, and behaviour management. The content includes routine care, feeding and milk preparation.

Interacting with babies also requires skills like modelling good responses, said Ms Tham.

"We have to establish relationships with them… and respond appropriately, even when they throw tantrums," she said. "We need to know how to calm ourselves down and talk to them, look them in the eye and so on. So it's a different strategy from dealing with children who are a bit older. When we talk to them, they understand."