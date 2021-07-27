Over 70% of MOE K2 kids register at linked primary schools

More than 70 per cent of the 3,400 Kindergarten 2 children graduating from MOE kindergartens this year registered for a place at the affiliated primary school usually located in the same compound.
About 28 per cent registered under Phase 1 of the ongoing Primary 1 registration exercise, while about 43 per cent registered under Phase 2A(2), said the Ministry of Education (MOE), in response to queries from The Straits Times.
There are now 36 MOE kindergartens, most of which are located within the premises of a primary school. They include MOE Kindergarten @ Anchor Green, which is in Anchor Green Primary, and MOE Kindergarten @ Horizon, which is in Horizon Primary.
MOE said the number of pupils from MOE kindergartens who applied for and successfully enrolled in the respective primary schools varies from year to year, depending on parental demand and available vacancies.
It added: "They are eligible to register under Phase 2A(2) in their respective primary schools, but are not guaranteed admission to their respective primary schools, which will depend on available vacancies in that phase."
MOE said children may register at the school linked to their kindergarten but they may also register at other schools during the other phases they may be eligible for.
For example, if they have an older sibling in a primary school, they would be eligible to register at that school under Phase 1.
Phase 1 is reserved for pupils whose siblings are enrolled in the school of their choice, while Phase 2A(2) is for children whose siblings or parents are alumni, whose parents are on the school staff, or children who are enrolled in an MOE kindergarten located in the primary school.
Phase 2A(2) ended last Friday.
MOE said children graduating from MOE kindergartens who did not register at the linked primary school could have registered at other schools, or may have yet to register.
It said: "MOE ensures that there are sufficient places for all primary school-going children, regardless of the pre-school they are from.
"To ensure open access to all primary schools, we continue to ensure a minimum of 40 places in every primary school at Phases 2B and 2C."
The MOE kindergarten programme started in 2014. In May, MOE said it will open seven new ones in 2024 and 2025.
-
Phase 2B registration ends today
-
The fourth phase of the Primary 1 registration exercise opened at 9am yesterday with 17 popular primary schools having 20 reserved spots each.
The list of schools includes Catholic High School (Primary Section), CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School, Frontier Primary School, Nan Hua Primary School and Rosyth School, according to the Ministry of Education (MOE) website. The number is up from last year, when 11 schools were down to 20 spots at this phase.
Phase 2B is for parent volunteers at the school, those endorsed by the church or clan directly connected to the school, or those endorsed as active community leaders.
For their children to be eligible for entry in this phase, parent volunteers must have joined by July 1 last year and completed at least 40 hours of service by June 30 this year.
Registration for this phase will close at 4.30pm today, and is to be done online through a form on the MOE website. Parents will receive the results by SMS on Aug 2.
This phase and the next - 2C - have had 20 reserved spots at each school every year since 2014, when MOE set aside more places for students who do not have alumni links to schools.
Last year, 22 schools held a ballot in Phase 2B.
These schools included Fairfield Methodist School (Primary), with 51 children applying for 25 spots; Holy Innocents' Primary, with 58 children eyeing 41 vacancies; and Nanyang Primary, which had 48 children vying for 21 slots.
Ng Wei Kai