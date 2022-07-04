Over $470k raised for needy NUS undergrads at Bukit Timah homecoming

More than $470,000 was raised for National University of Singapore (NUS) undergraduates in need of financial assistance under the Class of 1972 Bursary Fund.

The amount was raised by the university's Class of 1972, which celebrated its 50th anniversary on Saturday at a homecoming event at NUS' Bukit Timah campus.

The annual event reunites NUS alumni who studied at the campus.

Two other milestone anniversaries - the 65th anniversary of the Faculty of Law and the 70th anniversary of Dunearn Road Hostels - were also celebrated at the homecoming, which was attended by more than 800 guests.

Among them was President Halimah Yacob, NUS' chancellor and law faculty alumna, who joined a cake-cutting ceremony and celebratory toast on stage.

The event brought together alumni, faculty and guests for the first in-person version of the gathering in more than two years.

NUS president Tan Eng Chye acknowledged the role of alumni in building a university community.

"As generations of graduates return here to celebrate. I would like to thank the alumni for their continued and invaluable contributions," said Professor Tan.

"The alumni-alma mater relationship is a lifelong one, and I am proud of how our alumni are helping to build a richer, stronger NUS community, as evidenced in the numerous alumni-led initiatives, projects and events."