Over 1 in 3 kids invited for Covid-19 jab have signed up

More than one in three children who were invited to be vaccinated have been signed up by their parents, and slots this month have been fully booked, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said yesterday.

This invited group comprises pupils in MOE schools and madrasahs who will be in Primary 4 to Primary 6 next year, and bookings were open from Wednesday for them.

About 110,000 SMS invitations were sent on Wednesday to parents asking them to book appointments, said MOE. The text messages included a unique link to book an appointment.

On Tuesday, MOE announced that the national Covid-19 vaccination programme has been extended to children aged five to 11.

In a Facebook post last night, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said there has been a "very good" take-up rate for weekend vaccination slots scheduled for January next year.

He said parents should consider booking weekday slots, and that children who get vaccinated during school hours and later feel unwell will be given medical leave.

He added that the Ministry of Manpower has urged employers to give their workers time off for their children's vaccination.

MOE said that the opening of the National Appointment System will be brought forward by a day to Sunday.

It added that from Sunday, parents with children born between 2010 and 2012 can register their interest at child.vaccine.gov.sg to get their children vaccinated.

After registration, they will receive a unique link via SMS within three to five working days to book a vaccination appointment, said MOE.

Mr Chan said MOE has received questions from parents on what to do if their children are on the brink of turning 12.

He said that if the children have reached the age of 12 on the date of their first vaccination appointment, they should be given the adult dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine.

They can walk into any of the 22 vaccination centres offering this vaccine without an appointment.

Mr Chan said: "The five-to-11 age group is by far the largest remaining group of unvaccinated population in our midst, at over 300,000.

"We strongly encourage parents/guardians to register their child/ward for vaccination when they receive the invitation, if they are medically eligible.

"This is an important step for us to keep our children, our families and our extended communities, including our schools and pre-schools, safe and more resilient against Covid-19."

The vaccination exercise begins on Monday and will serve more than 300,000 children across 15 paediatric vaccination centres, MOE and the Early Childhood Development Agency said on Tuesday.

All children who are Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders are eligible for this vaccination exercise.