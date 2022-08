Little Skool-House, one of the pre-school brands under NTUC First Campus, has started online enrichment classes for children between the ages of one and two.

More than 100 children have been signed up for the programme, known as Golden Window of Learning. The classes, launched in August last year, are open to all children, including those not in NTUC First Campus pre-schools. They cost $159 a month for one language, and $299 for both the English and Chinese languages.