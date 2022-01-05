O-level results out on Jan 12; students collecting them in person must observe safe management rules

SINGAPORE - Students issued a health risk warning will be allowed to collect their GCE O-level results in person only if they test negative on Jan 12 - results day - before going to school.

Results will be released from 2pm for those collecting the results slip from their secondary schools.

"Only school candidates collecting their results will be allowed into the school premises, and they will be expected to observe the safe management measures in place," said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Wednesday (Jan 5).

School candidates who are unwell or required to self-isolate due to a positive Covid-19 test result should not return to school to collect their results.

Instead, they may check their results on the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board's (SEAB) Candidates Portal from 2.45pm on Jan 12.

School candidates with a Singpass account can use it to access the portal, which will be accessible from Jan 12 to Jan 26.

As for international students in secondary schools, an e-mail with their system-generated username for the portal will be sent to them from Jan 7.

MOE added that school candidates unable to collect their results in person should inform their schools.

They can appoint a proxy to collect a physical copy of their results but the proxy must produce "relevant documents" for verification when collecting the results.

School candidates may contact their schools for help if they cannot appoint a proxy or have not received their system-generated username for SEAB's portal.

Private candidates will get their results by post on Jan 12 to the address they provided to SEAB.

Private candidates with a Singpass account can get their results online via SEAB's Candidates Portal, similar to the arrangement for school candidates. Non-Singpass holders will get a system-generated username via e-mail to access the portal.

MOE also said candidates - both school and private ones - eligible for the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) for admission to junior colleges, Millennia Institute (MI), polytechnics, and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) will receive Form A together with their results.

The form lists an applicant's O-level results, courses they are eligible to apply for and a personal identification number to log in to the JAE-Internet System on the JAE website to submit their course choices between 3pm on Jan 12 and 4pm on Jan 17.