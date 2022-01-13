Best showing in 3 decades

Students who sat the O levels last year fared slightly better than the cohort before them, with 85.6 per cent obtaining five or more passes. This is up from 85.4 per cent in 2020 and the best showing at the national exams in at least three decades.
