How this institute is empowering professionals for the digital age

Singapore has become a leader in the digital and technology industries, thanks to new technologies that have made things more affordable, efficient and secure, and NUS-ISS has played a key role in helping the country build its digital capabilities.
Founded in 1981, NUS-ISS provides Singaporean professionals with digital skills and has become a leader in the country's push for an IT agenda. Today, it offers a wide range of programmes in key industry areas like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital leadership, software development, data science, digital agility, digital innovation and design, product management, start-up tech and smart health.
In addition to its educational offerings, NUS-ISS also conducts applied research and provides consulting services to help businesses stay up-to-date on digital developments, as well as offers career services like job placement assistance and mentorship.
“NUS-ISS has developed digital leaders and professionals for the past four decades. We have been pioneers in unlocking critical digital talent that the shifting economic landscape has demanded and we will continue to be the trusted partner of industry for developing digital talent,” says Mr Khoong Chan Meng, chief executive officer of NUS-ISS.
The institute has also formed partnerships with several organisations to provide education and training opportunities for individuals and businesses in the digital field. Some notable partnerships include working with GovTech Singapore on The Digital Academy for the Singapore government and with NCS Group on the Nucleus Program for training digital leaders in Southeast Asia's largest ICT group. They also collaborate with the Institute of Banking & Finance Singapore and Visa to offer the Technology in Finance Immersion Program and the Visa Technology Traineeship Program respectively to help individuals acquire the skills needed to support digital transformation.
Leaving no talent behind
NUS-ISS is dedicated to helping digital professionals in industry grow their careers, whether they are just starting out or are seasoned professionals. To achieve this goal, they offer a variety of programmes for people at all stages of their career.
These programmes include advanced degree options like the Master of Technology in Digital Leadership, Enterprise Business Analytics, Intelligent Systems and Software Engineering, as well as a Graduate Diploma in Systems Analysis for non-IT graduates who want to explore a new career path. In addition to these options, NUS-ISS also offers stackable programmes that allow individuals to acquire specific skill sets or work towards a graduate degree.
Besides its traditional educational offerings, NUS-ISS has also launched blended learning programmes that allow learners to participate in a dynamic online platform to collaborate, practise and apply their skills. Plans to internationalise and go global with its programmes are also in the pipeline.
According to Mr Khoong, the institute is focused on developing a holistic set of skills that includes not just technical expertise but also the ability to analyse, strategise, and manage change. “A range of hard and soft skills is required and that’s the value our flexible and stackable programmes at NUS-ISS brings,” he adds.
Inspiring the next generation of digital leaders
To celebrate its 40th anniversary, NUS-ISS also launched a new brand identity and logo in November 2022.
The refreshed logo consists of the abbreviation "ISS" in a sleek and simple silhouette, with bold and dynamic contours that symbolise the institute's mission of helping learners and organisations navigate the digital economy.
President Halimah Yacob, chancellor of NUS, when officiating the launch of the institute’s new brand and logo, says: “NUS-ISS has remained a steadfast partner. To date, the institute has trained over 166,000 digital leaders and professionals, more than 8,060 corporate client organisations, and 7,600 graduate programmes alumni. These individuals have fuelled the country’s economic growth and elevated our competitive advantage. Many of them have in turn contributed to accelerating the development of digital talent.”
The logo refresh comes alongside NUS-ISS’ brand transformation as it phases out the use of its former name, Institute of Systems Science at the National University of Singapore. Moving forward, the institute will go by its abbreviated name NUS-ISS.
Some of the most memorable and defining moments in 2022 were when NUS-ISS commissioned artist Mr Yip Yew Chong to tell the past, present and future story of NUS-ISS and Singapore through a set of canvas paintings, unveiled by President Halimah Yacob at NUS-ISS’ 40th Anniversary Gala Dinner. NUS-ISS also ran its first-ever Digital Futurist Challenge ‘designathon’, inspiring youths across institutions of higher learning to envision and design solutions for Singapore in the year 2060.
Mr Khoong says: “Through this brand refresh, NUS-ISS renewed our commitment to continue carrying this torch with pride and passion well into the future."
“NUS-ISS is also poised to take our pathways and programmes to the next level of industry impact. To get there, our programmes will increasingly be multidisciplinary and transdisciplinary, and joined up with industry. We are excited and ready to enable our industry to cross the next bridge of opportunities and climb the next curve of digital excellence,” he adds.
To find out more about NUS-ISS, visit www.iss.nus.edu.sg.
