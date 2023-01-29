How this institute is empowering professionals for the digital age

Singapore has become a leader in the digital and technology industries, thanks to new technologies that have made things more affordable, efficient and secure, and NUS-ISS has played a key role in helping the country build its digital capabilities.

Founded in 1981, NUS-ISS provides Singaporean professionals with digital skills and has become a leader in the country's push for an IT agenda. Today, it offers a wide range of programmes in key industry areas like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital leadership, software development, data science, digital agility, digital innovation and design, product management, start-up tech and smart health.

In addition to its educational offerings, NUS-ISS also conducts applied research and provides consulting services to help businesses stay up-to-date on digital developments, as well as offers career services like job placement assistance and mentorship.