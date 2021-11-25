NUS grads ranked ninth most employable in global survey

Graduates from the National University of Singapore (NUS) are the ninth most employable, according to the Global Employability University Ranking and Survey that was released yesterday.

In the latest ranking, compiled annually by French human resource consultancy Emerging and published by Times Higher Education, NUS kept its position at ninth spot - the only Singapore university in the top 10 and one of two from Asia, with the University of Tokyo in sixth. Nanyang Technological University was the next highest ranked Singapore institution, moving up a spot to No. 28.

Four of the top five universities are from the United States, with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology ranked first, followed by the California Institute of Technology, Harvard University and Stanford University in fifth spot. Britain's University of Cambridge is ranked fourth.

Now in its 11th year, the ranking measures how sought after graduates from various universities are in the job market.

It is based on six key drivers identified by businesses as the main contributors to creating employable graduates. They are: academic excellence; digital performance (innovative learning methods, specialist training on digital jobs); focus on work (having an entrepreneurial environment, relevant work experience as part of the curriculum); internationalism; soft skills and digital literacy; and specialisation (technical and research expertise).