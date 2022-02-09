NUS boosts financial aid, 3,300 needy undergrads expected to benefit

All full-time Singaporean undergraduates enrolled in the National University of Singapore (NUS) will not need to pay tuition fees if they come from homes with per capita income of up to $1,000.

Starting from the new academic year in August, NUS will top up existing government bursaries to fully fund tuition fees for these students, it said yesterday.

NUS is setting aside additional funding of $15 million per year for this latest enhancement in support, which is expected to benefit about 3,300 students.

Those in general courses such as the humanities and sciences will receive $2,300 to $7,000 more a year in financial aid, depending on household income.

NUS' efforts to ensure students from less well-off families have access to higher education come as other organisations also beef up support due to the pandemic worsening financial difficulties for families already in need.

Self-help group Yayasan Mendaki slashed its annual registration fee for its tuition classes this year.

Malay/Muslim students applying for its Mendaki Tuition Scheme have to fork out only $10 compared with $210 previously.

NUS said yesterday the increased support is on top of existing financial aid. Both new and existing full-time undergraduates who meet the criteria are eligible.

Full-time Singaporean NUS undergraduates from households whose per capita income does not exceed $690 will also receive financial support in more ways.

They will each get $4,000 yearly in bursaries to cover living expenses. They can also each receive $10,000 over four years from a new Opportunity Enhancement Grant, if they want to stay on campus and go on overseas exposure programmes.

Currently, about 16,000 NUS undergraduates in need receive some form of financial assistance yearly.

This is about 55 per cent of the university's undergraduate enrolment.

NUS president Tan Eng Chye said: "Low-income families in Singapore have been hard hit by this long pandemic.

"With more than half of our undergraduates on some form of need-based financial aid, I felt that the university needed to do more to ensure that these students will have access to the full NUS experience.

"There may also be Singaporean students from low-income households who may be hesitating to apply to university because of financial difficulties. I want to assure them that their tuition fees at NUS will be fully funded, and that more need-based financial aid will also be made available."

He said that while students from low-income backgrounds may already receive some financial help from various sources, it may not cover all of their university costs.

"Some students may also shy away from study abroad as well as residential programmes due to financial constraints," he added.

NUS is in the midst of garnering philanthropic support to build an endowment that will provide sustainable funding.

Several donors have pledged their support, including Quantedge Foundation - the philanthropic arm of local fund management firm Quantedge Capital - as an anchor donor.

In yesterday's statement, Quantedge Foundation board member Suhaimi Zainul-Abidin said: "Every student who qualifies, by merit, to attend university should not pass up on the opportunity to do so due to his financial situation.

"This is a major step forward in our continuing push for all deserving Singaporeans to have access to a truly need-blind university education across all autonomous universities in Singapore."

Ms Melanis Tai, who is now working in the public service, said having financial support lightened the load of her tuition fee loan and living expenses.

During her time in NUS, the 25-year-old, who graduated from the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences last December, received the Chia Siew Wong Bursary, on top of a government bursary.

"It really helped a lot. If not, I would have to work a lot more," said Ms Tai, who took up part-time jobs as a front-desk staff member at a yoga studio and a fitness studio while studying.

She is the oldest of three children, whose single mother works as a service staff member at a food and beverage kiosk.

The bursaries also gave her peace of mind to explore other activities, such as going on exchange to Sydney. She also took on an internship and represented Singapore in an international beauty pageant in South Korea.

"The exchange was a very integral part of my NUS journey and I feel everybody should have the experience at least once," she said.