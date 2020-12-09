NTU to offer free testing for hall residents

The Nanyang Technological University (NTU) will be offering free Covid-19 testing for new and returning students staying in the university's halls.

Testing will be conducted on weekdays between Jan 4 and 15 next year, said NTU on Monday evening.

An e-mail from the NTU president's office said this move is part of the Government's efforts to expand the Covid-19 testing regimen to selected community groups.

The university consulted the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health prior to this.

"The testing of all hall residents would allow us to better monitor the prevalence of Covid-19 and contain any asymptomatic cases in the community quickly," said NTU.

The communal living environment may pose an increased risk of community transmission, it added.

NTU said all new and returning hall residents who do not exhibit Covid-19 symptoms and are not serving a quarantine order, stay-home notice or leave of absence are eligible for testing.

It added that antigen rapid tests, which involve nasal swabbing, will be utilised. Those who test positive will be required to take the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to confirm that they are infected.

While waiting for their PCR test results, students will be required to self-isolate and minimise their exposure to others.

"Those who are confirmed Covid-19 cases will be conveyed via ambulance to an appropriate care facility and receive medical treatment under NTU's insurance scheme for students," said the university.