NTU medical school to award own degree after Imperial College tie-up ends in 2028

Students joining Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine (LKCMedicine) in 2024 will graduate with a medical degree awarded solely by the university, unlike their seniors, whose degree certificates bear the names of NTU and Imperial College London.

That will mark the completion of the school's partnership with Imperial College six years from now in 2028 as planned, NTU said in a statement yesterday.

Students who enrol this year or next year and complete their five-year Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery programme by 2028 will still receive the joint degree from both institutions.

LKCMedicine was set up in 2010 to meet Singapore's growing healthcare needs. It welcomed its first batch of students in 2013, who graduated in 2018.

Its curriculum is based closely on that of Imperial College, with adaptations to suit Singapore's needs.

The medical school adopts team-based learning and early clinical exposure for students.

In the initial years, the dean of the faculty of medicine at Imperial College also served as dean of LKCMedicine, with Imperial playing a leading role in training key staff, said the statement.

NTU appointed a new dean who provided "full-time leadership in Singapore" for the medical school in 2014, when it reached "a steady and mature state", the statement added.

The school's faculty members are all now fully based in Singapore and include a number of clinicians from National Healthcare Group, its primary clinical partner.

In yesterday's statement, NTU president Subra Suresh said the collaboration between NTU and Imperial College to establish Singapore's newest medical school has been a "major achievement".

"Having Imperial as our strategic partner was instrumental in NTU's efforts to build a top-quality medical school from scratch within a short timeframe," he said.

"This partnership between NTU and Imperial designed a unique curriculum for medical education that made use of the latest technology, and shaped the standards of teaching, learning and governance."