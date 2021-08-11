Non-profit group seeks to connect youth in China and Asean

It was her knowledge of Malay that helped Ms Lee Zi Xin, 26, land an internship in a venture capital firm in what some would consider an unlikely place - China.

Having spent six years learning Malay as a third language in school as well as having done her master's degree in Mandarin, Ms Lee's strong proficiency in both languages allowed her to function as a channel between the firm and start-ups in Malaysia and Indonesia.

It was the apathy among other young Singaporeans towards learning regional languages and gaining a greater understanding of South-east Asia that spurred Ms Lee and investment analyst Calvin Wee, 26, to co-found non-profit organisation The Young SEAkers (TYS) last year, the duo said.

After meeting at an interview for a different organisation, the pair hit it off on their shared conviction that most young Singaporeans are not actively engaged with building regional ties nor do they have a strong understanding of South-east Asia.

They believe that this attitude may be causing Singaporeans to miss out on opportunities both now and in the future as China's relationship with the region continues to grow.

Last year, Asean became China's largest trading partner for the first time, placing above the European Union and the United States in trade volume.

"A lot of Singaporean enterprises and multinational companies want to expand into Asian markets in South-east Asia and China, but they find a shortage of people with cross-border competencies," said Ms Lee in an interview with The Straits Times.

Mr Wee, who works for a hedge fund, said: "Singaporeans may have contact with countries in the region as tourists, in terms of the food and the sights, but many do not have much knowledge of the cultures and the business practices and may not be able to function well in a work setting."

TYS is their attempt to remedy this situation. It has expanded quickly, opening chapters in eight of the 10 member countries of Asean, as well as in China. The two countries without TYS chapters are Vietnam and Brunei. It seeks to help young people understand both Asean and China through a platform of friendships built with youth from other countries.

TYS also hopes to organise trips to cities in South-east Asia and China once the Covid-19 pandemic travel restrictions end. The trips will be for Singaporeans and young people from other Asean countries, travelling together to explore business cultures and meet people from local universities.

The pair say that while there are other organisations around looking to help Asean youth make connections, the region has yet to see one which focuses on Asean and China specifically.

"By being a South-east Asia based organisation, Asean is our focus and we hope to shape the narrative around youth partnerships between Asean and China," said Ms Lee.

Mr Wee said: "The future belongs to Asia and we believe that Asean and China will drive the growth in our region for the upcoming decades. It is therefore vital to nurture a generation of Asean youth leaders who are able to lead and ride on the immense Asean-China opportunities."

TYS celebrated its first anniversary at the Shaw Foundation Alumni House in the National University of Singapore last Saturday, with Minister of State for Education Sun Xueling as the guest of honour.

"The global economic centre of gravity is shifting towards Asia and our youth are the future of this fast-growing region," Ms Sun said.

"The more they know about the broader region beyond their own countries, the more opportunities they will be able to discover for themselves."