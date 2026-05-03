Noli Timere: A fusion of dance and circus almost 8m high in the air

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Noli Timere has captivated more than 10,000 people across 15 performances in the US and Canada.

SINGAPORE – Forget the “hush-hush” atmosphere of traditional theatre. Instead, head out to the vibrant public space above Punggol Coast MRT station or open green space at Empress Lawn to catch a series of free aerial performances.

Sifa highlight Noli Timere – a fusion of contemporary dance and avant-garde circus – is a collaboration between Canadian director and choreographer Rebecca Lazier and American artist Janet Echelman. The two met in 2018 at a conference exploring the intersection of the arts and engineering at Princeton University in the United States, where Lazier is a senior lecturer in dance.

“I was drawn to the inherent choreography in her suspended net sculptures, and she responded to the immediacy and presence in my work,” Lazier, 57, recalls. “We knew instantly we wanted to bring humans to her suspended environments – something that had never been done before.”

Turning a massive art installation into a “stage” took five years of experiments.

This involved collaborating with engineers and riggers to understand the critical aspects of load, tension and safety. During the performance, a pulley system is used to move the sculpture, altering its dynamics. The movement symbolises navigating an unstable world.

The work’s title, Noli Timere, is Latin for “be not afraid” – a mantra Lazier believes is essential for anyone, including children, grappling with the uncertainties of life.

“The performers must adapt, rely on one another and move forward without full control,” Lazier adds. “That experience mirrors the systems we live within – ecological, social, emotional – where stability is never fixed.”

Bringing this message of resilience to life is an ensemble of eight performers from Brazil, Uruguay, France, Corsica, Canada and the US, ranging in age from their mid-20s to 40s.

Noli Timere has captivated more than 10,000 people across 15 performances in the US and Canada. For its Singapore debut, Lazier has adapted the work into a 360-degree outdoor version, featuring two 30-minute sets each night.

The performances in Punggol will feature pre-show segments for families to go behind the scenes. PHOTO: ARTS HOUSE GROUP

The team noticed a common thread throughout their tour: a deep curiosity from audiences who wanted to touch the nets and understand the mechanics.

As such, the Punggol performances will feature pre-show segments in the afternoon.

These free sessions invite members of the public, aged 10 and above, to step onto the suspended nets under the guidance of the performers. They can experience for themselves how teamwork and adaptation turn a precarious environment into a work of art almost 8m high in the air.

“The performers make it look effortless, but the reality is the opposite,” Lazier says. “These pre-show interactions grew from that curiosity and our desire to open the process to the public.”

She hopes the production leaves behind a lasting lesson for families watching from below.

She says: “I hope audiences leave feeling less afraid of change and more open to the idea that we navigate it together – that resilience comes not from control, but from our capacity to adapt, to listen and to support one another within complex, shifting environments.”

View it/Noli Timere

Where: Empress Lawn, 1 Empress Place

When: May 15 to 17; 7.15 and 9.15pm

Where: Nexus, Punggol Digital District, 88 Punggol Way

When: May 22 to 24; 28 to 30; various timings

Admission: Free

Info: str.sg/L5Br