No retest despite complaints about audio quality: SEAB

N-level students who took the English listening comprehension examination last Monday will not get to resit the exam despite negative public feedback on the audio quality.

In response to queries from The Sunday Times, the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said yesterday that it was aware of feedback relating to the audibility of the national examination and the accents of those reading the GCE Normal (Academic) Level English Language Listening Comprehension examination.

More than 1,400 people have signed a petition on the Change.org petition website calling for the exam to be repeated for reasons including a muffled soundtrack and strong accents.

The annual examination tests the listening skills of students through their comprehension of audio texts that are broadcast using a speaker.

N-level exam results determine whether a Secondary 4 student can take the O levels, enter polytechnic or enrol in the Institute of Technical Education.

Among the students who sat the exam was Bryan, a 16-year-old student from St Patrick's School, who declined to give his surname.

The Secondary 4 student told ST that he had been sitting in front of the speaker but struggled to answer the questions because the recording was "glitchy", making the sentences sound incomplete.

He said: "After the first audio (clip), the whole class asked (the teachers) to increase the volume but all they said was that it was already (at) the highest (volume) setting... I don't know why SEAB wants us to understand another accent as if we are going overseas to study."

He added that the teacher was also unwilling to replay the recording.

SEAB told ST that candidates could request for the audio volume to be increased and audio tracks to be replayed, where necessary.

It noted that the audibility of the broadcast audio could have been affected by "environmental factors such as rain, roadworks and turning fans" because schools were advised to keep the classroom windows open and fans switched on as part of safe management measures.

Regarding the concerns raised about the speakers' accents, SEAB said the text readers in this year's examination are Singaporeans who speak internationally acceptable English and who have featured in national examinations in the past few years.

The statutory board said: "Varying voice qualities such as pace, volume and intonation will also be used to ensure that the audio texts are delivered authentically."

It added that this year's examination was recorded "based on established technical standards, and the tracks have undergone a series of checks by a panel of experienced specialists from SEAB and the Ministry of Education" to ensure alignment with syllabus objectives.

The board assured candidates that "there are processes in place to ensure that they are fairly assessed".