Fun With Kids

MEET: THE MINIONS AT UNIVERSAL STUDIOS SINGAPORE

Who is that adorable Minion with braces? Meet Otto, who will make his screen debut in Minions 2: The Rise Of Gru, which will open in cinemas on June 30.

But you and your kids do not have to wait till then to meet him. From Thursday to Aug 14, score a photo with him, along with his friends Kevin, Stuart and Bob, at Universal Studios Singapore.

The theme park will have new Minion-themed programmes and food and drinks to celebrate the movie's upcoming release.

As the animated sequel is set in the 1970s - it tells the story of how 12-year-old Gru first met the iconic yellow creatures - you will find the park's Hollywood Boulevard decked out in psychedelic colours.

Kevin, Stuart and Bob will also be in retro threads.

From Thursday to June 26, enjoy the Groovy Summer holiday package at $98 an adult and $88 a child. It includes an admission ticket, vouchers and popcorn.

Go to www.rwsentosa.com/groovysummer

JOIN: THREE-DAY WATER SPORTS PROGRAMME

Sign your kids up for the Fun In The Sun water sports programme, which runs from June 13 to 15 at Ola Beach Club in Sentosa.

It introduces children aged seven to 12 to kayaking, stand-up paddling and outdoor cooking, among other beach activities.

It is conducted by trainers from Trekkers outdoor education school, and a lifeguard will be present at all water activities.

Sign up by today to enjoy an early-bird promotion at $540 a child (usual price $580). The fees include lunches and refreshments throughout the three days.

There is another session from June 20 to 22, when participants get to experience rafting and doughnut rides. The early-bird promotion for this ends on May 30.

For details and to register, go to shor.by/ola.

CREATE: CAT-THEMED CRAFTS FOR CHARITY

From block-printing and resin art to sewing and crocheting, pick up a new skill with your child while doing your part for charity.

The hands-on workshops are part of the Cats of the World Purrzaar, which will be held on Saturday and Sunday at Crane @ Robertson. These include a block-printing class, which is led by Carlyn Law of Eat To Draw and is ideal for participants aged 12 and above. It costs $65 a person.

Those who are at least 14 years old may enjoy the brooch sewing session with Momshoo, which costs $60 a person.

Part of the workshop proceeds will be donated to Cat Welfare Society. To book, go to www.catwelfare.store

At the Purrzaar, you can also check out a cat adoption drive and buy feline-themed fashion accessories, artwork and stationery.

Get updates at www.instagram.com/catsoftheworldphotos