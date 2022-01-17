Fun With Kids

DOWNLOAD: CHINESE NEW YEAR-THEMED SCIENCE ACTIVITIES

Cooking oil, water and food colouring are not just for baking festive goodies. You can also use these to create "fireworks" in a glass with your kids.

How about upcycling plastic bottles, straws and rubber bands and turning them into a working water wheel? It makes an auspicious home decoration for Chinese New Year as water signifies wealth and good fortune. You can also make paper flowers that "bloom", to represent growth and life.

These are three new activities with a festive twist that families can download from bit.ly/CNY Challenge on the James Dyson Foundation website (jamesdysonfoundation.com). It is appliance-maker Dyson's charity arm, which offers free educational resources and workshops for children.

There are, for instance, 40 other challenges designed to inspire inquisitiveness about science and engineering.

Company founder James Dyson says: "We want to inspire the next generation of engineers and scientists. We want to do this by hands-on learning and experimentation."

WATCH: WE BABY BEARS

A spin-off of the hit Cartoon Network series We Bare Bears, We Baby Bears follows Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear when they are babies.

The three brothers get a magical box that can transport them to any place in the universe, from a mediaeval vegetable village to a haunted mansion. That sets the premise for them to explore a potential new home - and go on an adventure - in each episode.

In one titled The Little Mer-Bear, the hilarious trio transform into mermaids as they try to live under the sea.

A new episode premieres every Saturday at 10.30am on Cartoon Network (Singtel TV Channel 226 and StarHub TV Channel 316).

Five episodes are also now streaming on HBO Go, with more added every month.

SIGN UP: FREE BILINGUAL CARTOONING SESSIONS

If your kids are aged between five and 11 and love to draw, register them for a doodle date on Jan 29 at 10am. They will learn surprising facts about Chinese New Year traditions while drawing funny food characters - think hongbao sandwiches, pineapple tart lions and sausage firecrackers.

Hosted by educator Woo Yen Yen and cartoonist Colin Goh, the live stream is held in both English and Mandarin.

Children who sign up will get free access to the Dim Sum Warriors language-learning app created by the married couple and can read Celebrating Is Hard Work , a comic about Chinese New Year.

Register at www.dimsumwarriors.com/event.