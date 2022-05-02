Fun With Kids

READ: PICTURE BOOK INSPIRED BY IDIOMS

Tilly's Under The Weather is the first story in I Love Idioms, a new children's series that puts an imaginative spin on age-old idioms.

As the book title suggests, Tilly is not feeling well. Her friends rally to rescue her when they see her under dark clouds and menacing rain.

With their series, author Eve Aw and illustrator Qin Yi invite young readers to unleash their imagination as they learn idiomatic expressions: What pictures do these put in your head? What stories do they spark?

Aw, a senior creative in advertising, has this message for kids: "Sure, the idioms mean what they've always meant for a thousand years, but your reimaginings of them are undeniably more wild and wonderful, and you should never lose that."

The lead character, Tilly, is named after Aw's three-year-old daughter.

Aw also wrote the picture book Grandma And The Things That Stay The Same (2016).

JOIN: COLOUR SOCKS PARADE FUND-RAISER

Run, walk, swim or cycle for 60km - the choice is yours and your kids'. Sign up for the Colour Socks Parade as individuals or teams and complete the distance anywhere at your own pace by May 31.

As you challenge yourself to achieve your fitness goal, you will be raising funds for Minds, a charity helping people with intellectual disabilities as well as their families.

The Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore turns 60 this year and aims to raise at least $200,000 from fees and donations from the event.

Registration fee is $38 a person and includes a T-shirt. There is no minimum age requirement. For details or to register for the event, go to coloursocksparade.sg

WATCH: HARI RAYA CHILDREN'S SPECIAL

Who is more popular on social media? In children's Malay drama Ra Ra Raya!, Sarah and her grandmother Nek Jah battle it out as they share videos of themselves tackling Hari Raya-themed challenges on social media.

Find out if conflict will ensue as one rapidly gains more fans.

This Hari Raya special programme airs tomorrow at 10am on Suria and will also be available to stream on meWatch.

Actress Era Farida, who plays Nek Jah, tells The Straits Times: "Technology does bridge the gap of different generations. As good as it can get, we should never let technology get the better of us.

"Use social media wisely and never be dependent on the 'likes' from virtual platforms. Family is where the real 'likes' are."

The one-hour show also features upbeat festive songs performed by alumni from Juara Mic Junior, a children's singing competition, and other young talent from Suria's programmes.

For more festive programmes, go to mewatch.sg/hariraya