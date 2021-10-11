Nine more deaths bring toll to 162; 2,809 new cases

Nine seniors aged between 70 and 88 died from complications linked to Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This takes Singapore's death toll to 162.

The eight men and a woman were all Singaporeans, said MOH in its daily update. Four were unvaccinated, three partially vaccinated and two were vaccinated.

All had underlying medical conditions, the ministry said in a statement, without giving details.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had said the number of Covid-19-related deaths will continue to rise over the next few weeks and months.

MOH reported a total of 2,809 new Covid-19 infections, 894 fewer than Saturday. They comprise 2,176 new cases in the community, 631 in migrant worker dormitories and two imported cases.

Daily new infection numbers in Singapore dipped for the first time after exceeding the 3,000 mark for five straight days.

The fall in the number of cases yesterday is likely due to fewer swabs done at the weekend at Public Health Preparedness Clinics and polyclinics, and is not indicative of the epidemic curve bending, said MOH.

The local cases include 449 people above 60 years old. Yesterday, Singapore's total number of infections stood at 126,966.

In the last 28 days, 98.5 per cent of local infected cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, 1.2 per cent required oxygen supplementation, and 0.1 per cent were in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Among those who required oxygen supplementation and ICU care, 48.8 per cent are fully vaccinated and 51.2 per cent unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

As at noon yesterday, 1,613 patients were in hospital, 44 more than the day before. A total of 292 people required oxygen support and 41 were in the ICU.

There were 15,837 people on home recovery, 2,941 in community care facilities and 350 in Covid-19 treatment facilities.

MOH said it is monitoring two large active clusters with new cases. United Medicare Centre in Toa Payoh had one new case, taking its total to 74. Aspri-Westlite Papan Dormitory added four new cases, bringing its total to 237.

MOH added that, so far, about 600,000 eligible people have been invited to receive their Covid-19 vaccine booster shots. A total of 411,447 people have received their booster shots and another 74,000 have booked their appointments.