Ngee Ann Polytechnic gets campus incubator

Students at Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) now have a dedicated space where they can brainstorm ideas and get hands-on training in innovation and entrepreneurship.

The polytechnic, together with United Overseas Bank (UOB), yesterday launched a campus incubator to nurture start-ups, drive student entrepreneurship and encourage partnerships. Called Agile, which stands for Accelerating Growth in Innovation, Learning and Entrepreneurship, the 10,000 sq ft space on the campus in Clementi will have three main functions.

The first is to provide a space to encourage collaboration. Hangout@UOB has areas where students can sit and share ideas.

UOB also plans to work with NP to hold events and seminars there to share insights on fintech and innovation, among other things.

Hangout@UOB will be co-managed by student interns under the supervision and mentorship of UOB employees. The interns will complete a 24-week stint, during which they will be trained in customer service and operational risk and compliance. This aims to nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs, said UOB and NP.

Agile's second function is to serve as an incubator, which will be managed by The Sandbox, NP's innovation and entrepreneurship office. It will house 10 start-ups, giving them access to resources such as work spaces, mentoring and training.

Agile's third function is to provide a venue for programmes such as financial literacy workshops, talks with experts in innovation, entrepreneurship and career guidance, as well as hackathons and competitions.