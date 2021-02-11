New zip line protocols were added after 2020 accident

The Ministry of Education (MOE) had put in place additional protocols to make zip line activities safer at all schools, and these came into effect on Jan 5, following an incident involving a Primary 4 pupil in February last year.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, MOE said on Tuesday that a girl from Concord Primary School in Choa Chu Kang had fallen while doing a zip line activity in the school as part of her co-curricular activities.

"The school had rendered full support to the student and family for her medical treatment and return to school," an MOE spokesman said.

After the incident, all height-based activities in schools were suspended. The suspension was extended till last month owing to the Covid-19 situation, MOE said.

The ministry also reviewed processes and updated protocols were issued to schools that have zip line systems. These came into effect on Jan 5.

On Feb 4 this year, however, all schools suspended outdoor activities involving heights with immediate effect. This followed a high-element incident at Safra Yishun on Feb 3 involving a 15-year-old student. The boy died in hospital the following morning.

Of the incident in February last year, the MOE spokesman said the instructor was removed from its registry and has been suspended from offering services to all MOE schools.

"The safety of our students is of utmost priority to us and we view these incidents very seriously," the spokesman said.

The new protocols following last year's incident include measures like having an additional instructor check that everything is in accordance with the safety checklist before a participant is allowed to get on the zip line.

Schools must ensure that vendors' instructors have the relevant certifications before the vendors are hired for such activities.

Schools also need to have at least one certified person on site to handle rescue situations.

Such qualifications would be either the Outward Bound Challenge Course Instructor Level 2 (valid only at MOE facilities), or the Association for Challenge Course Technology Level 2 Full Certification or equivalent documented Challenge Course rescue and certification.

Mr Delane Lim, Outdoor Learning and Adventure Education Association (OLAE) honorary secretary, said it is awaiting the results of investigations by the authorities to "decide on the processes that we may want to revisit and review".

EXTRA EYES ON THE GROUND If a group isn't carrying out the proper protocols, someone from a remote location can intervene and urge caution. MR DELANE LIM, FutuReady Asia's founder, on his company exploring the use of body and helmet cameras.

He added that OLAE has been encouraging its members to pivot their programmes and avoid any height-related activities for now.

Mr Lim, who is also the founder of FutuReady Asia - a member of OLAE that represents more than 20 operators of camp and enrichment programmes, said that in the light of recent events, one of the things his company is exploring is to have body and helmet cameras to have extra eyes on the ground.

"If a group isn't carrying out the proper protocols, someone from a remote location can intervene and urge caution," he said.

Mr Lim also noted that the Covid-19-enforced break may have meant that some instructors and freelancers have not had enough practice and may have been unfamiliar with the new protocols.

Rock walls in schools have also been closed. Only bouldering on low walls, which do not exceed a height of 4m, is allowed.

Mr Rasip Isnin, secretary of the Singapore Mountaineering Federation, understood the need for MOE to suspend high-element activities while investigations are being conducted.

The police told ST yesterday that they have completed investigations for the case involving the Primary 4 pupil and are in consultation with the Attorney-General's Chambers.