New vocational education syllabus to be rolled out in 20 special education schools next year

SINGAPORE - A new vocational education syllabus will be rolled out for students in 20 special education (Sped) schools in January next year to better prepare them for work.

Under the new syllabus, students aged 13 to 18 will get a wider range of job exposure activities, which will be customised to their needs and strengths, and schools will emphasise the teaching of soft skills such as communication.

Schools will also adopt a broader concept of work including home-based work and self-employment, beyond supported and open employment.

Second Minister for Education Maliki Osman, who launched the revamped syllabus on Wednesday (July 27) at Rainbow Centre Yishun Park School, said that every student, no matter the extent of their special needs, can contribute to society in their own way.

"Work has traditionally been defined as open and/or paid employment, under the assumption that work must be an activity of economic value. Yet, in reality, many people are not paid for the work they do," he said.

"Our new syllabus recognises that work comes in different forms. We want to recognise the valued contribution that our students can make in a range of settings from open employment to supported and customised employment, from sheltered employment to home-based work and volunteering."

The new syllabus builds on the Ministry of Education's (MOE) 2010 framework for vocational education, which is one of the seven key parts of the Sped curriculum that the the ministry has been progressively revamping since 2020.

The teaching and learning syllabuses for two areas - daily living skills and visual arts - were launched last year. The remaining aspects like communication and language, numeracy, social-emotional learning and physical education will be gradually rolled out over the next few years.

Dr Maliki said that beyond learning hard skills, the syllabus will also equip students with soft skills such as communication, adaptability, problem-solving, and self-management.

MOE will work with SG Enable to develop a training road map for job coaches in Sped schools so that they are better equipped to impart soft skills, assess learning through work activities and working with families.

Students will be given more avenues to explore a range of work opportunities in the community or school based on their interests and strengths.

Such activities can be customised to students' needs and could increase in duration and complexity over time.

The latest syllabus comes amid efforts to improve job prospects for Sped graduates.

Currently, about 450 students graduate from these schools yearly. Around half of them are employed in sectors such as horticulture, food and beverage, retail and hospitality or progress to institutes of higher learning, such as the Institute of Technical Education.

There is also the School-to-Work Transition Programme, which provides Sped graduates with customised job training to transit to the workplace.

More than 250 students have participated in the scheme since its launch in 2014, with 80 per cent of them getting jobs.