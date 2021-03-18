New study to look at dyslexic yet gifted pre-schoolers

A new study will investigate how to better identify pupils with dyslexia at the pre-school level, so that teachers can tailor their instruction to bring out the best in such children.

The study by the Dyslexia Association of Singapore (DAS) was launched yesterday, during its annual pre-school seminar, and is expected to conclude by the end of next year.

Globally, statistics show that about 10 per cent of a population suffers from dyslexia of varying degrees. An estimated 2,700 pre-schoolers in Singapore require support for dyslexia-related challenges every year.

Pre-school educators usually narrow their focus when coaching and training dyslexic children to their reading and writing skills, but this overlooks other areas in which these pupils may be gifted, said educational therapists of the DAS.

Also known as twice-exceptional (2e) pupils, they may, as a result, develop low self-esteem, despite being acutely aware of their significant abilities in areas that remain ungroomed.

By focusing instead on 2e learners' talents while addressing their learning needs, these pupils will have an opportunity to excel in some areas and be challenged in ways that can help them achieve greater things, said Ms Geetha Shantha Ram, director of Specific Learning Differences Assessment Services at DAS.

The study therefore seeks to identify 2e learners and provide appropriate programmes to effectively support them. Part of this process entails understanding the perspectives of pre-school educators on intervention for 2e learners, added Ms Geetha, who heads the 2e study.

While there have been a few local studies in the area of 2e children, findings have been limited, especially within the pre-school population, she said.

DAS is reaching out to teachers from various types of pre-schools, including government-aided and private ones. Teachers interviewed so far feel they are insufficiently trained to support gifted children with learning differences in their classrooms, Ms Geetha said, and there is a need to address these issues to better support 2e pre-schoolers.

"With smaller class sizes and use of learning through play, the pre-school environment may allow for identification and intervention practices that could aid the students, parents and future teachers," she said.

Findings from this study will be relevant to other early-years educators, educator mentors, curriculum developers, school leaders and policymakers, she added.

"As current formal training for pre-school educators does not specifically address areas of giftedness and dual exceptionalities, findings derived from the study could prompt further evaluation of current professional development frameworks," said Ms Geetha.