New PSLE scoring system has not changed Sec 1 posting trends: MOE

The adoption of the new achievement level (AL) scoring system for the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) has not disrupted Secondary 1 posting outcomes, a senior education official with the Ministry of Education (MOE) said yesterday.

Student performance and parents' choices of schools have remained largely stable since the introduction of the new scoring system last year, added deputy director-general of education (curriculum) Sng Chern Wei.

"About 63 per cent of students go to the Express Stream, about 24 per cent go to the Normal Academic stream and 12 per cent make it to the Normal Technical stream, which is very comparable to the years under the T-score system."

"So parents of kids going for PSLE this year can be a bit more assured that the system is stable," said Mr Sng, who oversees the design, review and implementation of curriculum from the primary to pre-university levels.

He added that more than 80 per cent of pupils went to secondary schools that fell within their first three choices, while more than 90 per cent were posted to one within their first six choices.

He was speaking at The Straits Times Smart Parenting Forum on PSLE Preparation, which was held at The Straits Times studio and attended by about 510 people online and in person.

In a discussion with ST senior education correspondent Sandra Davie, Mr Sng reiterated the reasons behind MOE's decision to change the scoring system - namely to push for a shift away from a preoccupation with academic results and chasing the last mark.

Last year, the first batch of pupils received their results under the new scoring system, where each standard-level PSLE subject is scored using eight bands known as ALs.

Each pupil is given AL scores from one to eight for each subject, in place of grades like A* to E. Instead of the previous T-scores, a pupil's total PSLE score is now the sum of the AL of each of the four subjects.

Mr Sng also fielded questions from parents who requested statistical breakdowns of the number of pupils who received each PSLE score, and the percentages of pupils who received scores of four, five and six.

Ms Davie said some parents had asked these questions in the hope of estimating the likelihood that their children would get into schools that run the Integrated Programme. These are commonly perceived to be top schools.