New programme to get kids to be eco-conscious

Getting people to know more about environmental conservation from a young age is at the heart of a new programme by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Foundation and its partner Terra SG.

Pre-schoolers aged three to six will get to learn about nature in a digital journey to Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, and also be taught how to repurpose unwanted items in a craft workshop, among other activities.

The Little Eco Prints programme, which is conducted virtually owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, has been rolled out to selected MY World Preschool centres under a collaboration with the pre-school operator, and is expected to reach more than 1,000 pre-schoolers.

Dr Lee Boon Yang, chairman of SPH, said: "Wildlife conservation and environmental protection are two of the important causes that SPH Foundation champions. We believe in raising awareness in the next generation to be eco-conscious citizens and educating the young on sustainability through this meaningful programme.

"This will hopefully create a ripple effect where the children can extend their knowledge to their families and friends."

SPH Foundation is the charity arm of SPH, which publishes The Straits Times and also has businesses in property and aged care, while Terra SG is an environmental social enterprise.

The four-part programme includes the screening of a video about the Pulau Semakau landfill's waste management.

The initiative is an outreach programme under the National Engagement with Sustainability partnership between SPH Foundation and Terra SG, which includes an ongoing six-part exhibition series at the Sustainable Singapore Gallery at Marina Barrage.

The programme runs this month at half of MY World's 42 pre-schools islandwide. It is being introduced in tandem with the pre-school operator's programme on sustainability.

Ms Jane Choy, head of operations at MY World, said the initiative aligns with the pre-school operator's environmental and sustainability goals. "In our bid to inculcate the values of care and respect in our children, we encourage them to care for the environment around us and to respect nature," she said.

Ms Iryn Gan, whose son Leroy How attends MY World @ Anchorvale Parkview, made a puppet with him as part of the programme. "It is a fun way to teach kids about sustainability," she said.