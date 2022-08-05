New programme for students with autism and intellectual disabilities

Students who have autism with intellectual disabilities (ASD-ID) will benefit from a new curriculum at Fernvale Gardens School in Sengkang that aims to better meet their needs, as well as more autism-friendly spaces.

This comes after the school, which is under the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (Minds), observed over the years a growing trend of children with both conditions.

Currently, Fernvale Gardens School has 300 students, more than half of whom have ASD-ID.

The revamped curriculum, which was announced yesterday by Minds, has benefited about 50 students since it was piloted in September last year. The plan is to roll it out to all students by next year.

It will also be introduced to the three other Minds' schools from next year in phases.

Fernvale Gardens School principal Matthew Ou said students can explore their interests at a younger age and deepen their strengths as they get older. The school caters to students aged seven to 18.

Possible areas of interest include sports and games, visual arts, and information and communications technology. Mr Ou said that lessons used to focus more on functional skills like numeracy and daily living. Building on this, the new curriculum will cater to individual students' interests and emphasise teamwork, to help them discover their strengths and pick up social skills, he added.

Intellectual disability is characterised by difficulties in problem-solving and planning, whereas autism is defined mainly by having social and communication challenges, and sensory issues.

Minds' four schools have had a 42 per cent rise in the number of ASD-ID students from 2020 to last year.

As at last month, there are more than 900 students with autism spectrum disorder, as well as ASD-ID, across the four schools.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing was present at yesterday's launch at Fernvale Gardens School of the new programme and a new special student care centre, which can take up to 50 children.

The school has refurbished two classrooms with autism-friendly features such as lower ceilings and window panels to lower noise levels. It has also taken special care to avoid bright colours and stick to neutral or calming colours for children with sensory issues.

Ms Rachel Wee, 47, whose two sons aged 13 and 15 have ASD-ID and attend Fernvale Gardens School, hopes they can find their interests. "My younger son likes to draw - it's his form of expression and communication. He started with stickman drawings at the age of five, and now he can draw out scenes from real life," said the housewife. "For autistic children, you need to find something they really like so they can put all their attention into it... and hopefully can contribute to society."