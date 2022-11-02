New national centre designated to drive adult education sector further forward

SINGAPORE – Workers in Singapore will have a new national centre to lead the adult education sector by pulling together and spreading new training knowledge and technologies across institutions.

Adult learners have diverse needs and higher expectations, said Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing who, on Wednesday, designated the Institute for Adult Learning (IAL) as the first National Centre of Excellence for Adult Learning.

“They are likely to be more critical than full-time students, and want to learn things that are relevant and applicable to their work,” added Mr Chan who was speaking on the second day of the inaugural Global Lifelong Learning Summit at Pan Pacific Hotel.

The IAL, an autonomous institute within the Singapore University of Social Sciences, was established in 2008 to train adult educators and do research into adult learning.

Going beyond its primary role as a training centre, IAL will now also be responsible for training and adult education in Singapore, with the aim of raising their quality.

Mr Chan said the centre will gather expertise and knowledge already built up in the local institutions, as well as local and international research.

Going forward, IAL will conduct research in continuous education and help to translate findings into practice.

It also aims to raise the quality of adult educators, together with institutes of higher learning and training providers, and get leading industry professionals to contribute.

It will also drive innovation and technology adoption in the sector, IAL said.

In his speech, Mr Chan also laid out Singapore’s approach to adult learning in six points.

These are to help workers make sense and take ownership of their skills needs, linking the demand for new skills with training by institutions and better leveraging technology for learning.

Mr Chan added that the Government will deepen research into adult learning techniques, improve the skills of trainers and tighten the connections between industry and academia.

He said Singapore will strengthen support for mid-career workers, especially those in their 40s and 50s who face greater risk of displacement or stagnation.

They are one of three groups identified by Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam as populations vulnerable to being left behind economically in a speech at the same event the day before.

The other two groups are those in small-and-medium enterprises as well as blue-collar and non-professional white-collar workers.

Mr Chan said the Government is considering how it can reduce out-of-pocket training costs through further SkillsFuture Credit top-ups.

It is also studying examples of countries that provide allowances for individuals to pursue training to enable them to re-enter the workforce.

Mr Chan also took part in a dialogue with the Australian Minister for Skills and Training Brendan O’Connor.

Speaking at the sidelines of the event, SkillsFuture Singapore chief executive Tan Kok Yam said the institute should seek to bring in the best in their fields and equip them to teach as part of its new national mission.

He said: “IAL should not be trying to do everything (in adult education) by itself, we must also become a ‘node’ to drive partnership, to take the best lessons from and capabilities from specific institutions and spreading them across the whole ecosystem.”

The summit, organised by IAL and SkillsFuture Singapore, featured panels, speeches and dialogues with participants from around the world discussing issues like the social and economic impact of lifelong learning.