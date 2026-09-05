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New AI tool helps teachers mark geography essays; English, history and social studies next in line

A Canberra Secondary School student using AI-generated feedback from Markly to improve his writing assignment.

SINGAPORE – Geography teachers in secondary schools and junior colleges can now use an AI-powered tool developed by the Education Ministry (MOE) to mark students’ written work.

The tool, called Markly, is also being piloted in some secondary schools for English language, social studies and history.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the MOE said it is gathering feedback from teachers and schools and will assess the pilot initiative’s outcomes before deciding how and when Markly will be used.

The ministry said the tool generates feedback for essays and extended responses, so that teachers can focus more on individual student needs. It conceptualised Markly in 2025 as part of efforts to support teachers in providing formative feedback on students’ written assignments. Such feedback is meant to guide them during the learning process.

“Teachers review, edit or reject Markly’s suggestions before any feedback is provided to students, and remain responsible for all feedback shared,” said an MOE spokesperson.

Ghazali Abdul Wahab, 52, Canberra Secondary School’s lead teacher for English, who is involved in the pilot initiative, said Markly has made it more feasible for him to give multiple rounds of feedback during the term.

In a Secondary 3 lesson observed by ST on Aug 17, Ghazali’s students were refining a draft of their situational writing assignment, using feedback from Markly. The tool groups feedback by content and language use.

For content, it highlights what students have done well and suggests how they can improve, such as crafting a more engaging introduction or explaining a point without making sweeping statements.

It also flags language errors in spelling, grammar, punctuation and sentence structure. It can also explain the type of error and guide students towards correcting it.

The students were already on their sixth draft of a social media post, having completed their first draft just two weeks earlier.

“To mark through all those scripts across six rounds would take practically a whole term. But by using AI to assist with feedback, we can get the entire process done in just three weeks,” Ghazali said, adding that the marking workload would have been immense for a teacher to handle manually.

But using Markly does not mean the teacher is removed from the process.

Before deploying it, Ghazali had to “train” the tool. He first marked three to five student scripts in detail, which were then fed into the system so it could learn his marking style and feedback.

“When students read (the feedback), it feels like I am talking directly to them.”

Ghazali said his foray into educational technology began during the Covid-19 pandemic, when circuit-breaker measures required teachers to use platforms like Zoom to conduct lessons from home.

Having experimented with various tools, he can now use artificial intelligence to design different parts of the lesson package.

With his team of teachers, they used AI to draft a script, convert it into an audio podcast and even give speakers realistic Singaporean accents.

Students used an AI-designed graphic organiser to extract information they needed from the podcast to start on their first draft. Ghazali also used AI to tweak a lesson’s difficulty levels to suit students at different levels.

Ghazali Abdul Wahab, Canberra Secondary’s lead teacher for English, said Markly has made it more feasible for him to give multiple rounds of feedback during the term. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

Although Markly can give grades, Ghazali has opted not to use this feature.

“I want them (students) to focus on using the feedback to improve their work, and not dwell on how well or poorly they did,” he said, adding that he grades their work at the end, without AI.

His student Chloe Loh, 15, said despite what Markly can do, she still values Ghazali’s input.

“Sometimes the AI uses more complicated terms in its feedback. But Mr Ghazali knows what my weak spots are and explains them in a way that I actually understand,” she said.

Canberra Secondary student Chloe Loh said that despite what Markly can do, she still values Ghazali’s input. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

Looking ahead, Ghazali wants to expand his AI skills and explore vibe coding – using AI tools to build applications without manual coding.

He hopes to create custom educational games for students who need more practice in areas they struggle with, like tenses and vocabulary.

Despite his enthusiasm for digital tools, Ghazali said they can never replace a human teacher.

Said Ghazali: “Since students can now get content from AI tools, I’m facilitating to help them discern whether the content is legitimate, authentic, real or just fake. This is important for the future world of work that they’re going into.

“Experience and human connection are what ensure the learning actually sticks.”