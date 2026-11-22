School Spotlight
Naval Base Secondary School is nurturing artists one student at a time
Melody Zaccheus
- Naval Base Secondary School’s arts-focused ALP has helped grow student creativity, with alumna Aisha Rosli saying it inspired her to become an artist.
- The school links art with museums, public projects and community work, while students create murals, sculptures, posters and performances across campus and beyond.
- It also offers talent tracks, curating and artist mentorships, and plans to build more student leadership and ownership in the arts.
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SINGAPORE – In one piece, a despondent woman is resting her head on a red table surrounded by floral tiles. Listless and numb, the food she is meant to consume — a packet of Crave nasi lemak and a tub of beancurd from Mr Bean – has turned cold.