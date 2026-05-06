National Junior College’s charity carnival, Singapore Chinese Orchestra’s concert for kids

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SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Funtasia charity carnival by National Junior College

Enjoy carnival games and pasar malam (night market) food favourites at the Funtasia charity event organised by National Junior College (NJC). It takes place on May 9, from 4 to 8 pm, at its campus in Bukit Timah.

All proceeds go to the non-profit Autism Association (Singapore)’s two programmes. The Eden Centre for Adults is a day activity centre supporting individuals on the autism spectrum 18 years and older on weekdays. The Eden Friendship Club helps them remain active through organised exercise, social games and outings on Saturdays.

Students from the NJC Interact Club have been volunteers at the Eden Friendship Club for the past three years.

“Through regular interactions, our individuals on the autism spectrum grow more at ease and confident in social settings, while NJC students develop the empathy and confidence to guide them,” says Mr Sarayanan Mariappa, head of adult programmes and services at the Autism Association (Singapore).

“We are deeply grateful for a partnership that not only fosters understanding but builds a community where everyone feels seen, supported and valued.”

This second edition of the biennial event, first held in 2024, is more than just a fundraiser; it also serves as an open house for Primary 6 pupils and their families to learn about the school’s integrated programme.

Follow NJC’s Instagram account for updates.

Young Children’s Concert by Singapore Chinese Orchestra

Singapore Chinese Orchestra principal conductor Quek Ling Kiong transforms into a quirky professor for the Young Children’s Concert. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CHINESE ORCHESTRA

Get ready for a musical experiment with the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO). Its principal conductor Quek Ling Kiong is trading his usual black suit for a white lab coat as he transforms into a quirky professor for the upcoming Young Children’s Concert series.

The performances on May 22, 23 and 25 will turn abstract musical concepts, such as staccato, legato and trill, into “weather” that kids can visualise. Quek introduced the character in 2015.

“Topics such as science, mathematics and weather are familiar to children, so I use these as starting points to build a connection with music,” shares the 59-year-old. He will be interacting with the audience in English.

This long-running series, which began in 2004, is designed to spark an early interest in music among children and inspire a love for the Chinese orchestra.

“I transform my role as a conductor into that of a narrator and performer, while still leading the orchestra, so that the experience becomes more interactive and accessible for young audiences.”

The one-hour performances welcome children of all ages and will take place at the SCO Concert Hall in Singapore Conference Hall on Shenton Way. The shows on May 22 and 25 are for school bookings only.

Admission for the public is on May 23 at 11am and 2.30pm. Tickets cost $30 a person and are eligible for SG Culture Pass. A set of four tickets is available for a special rate of $100 and babies held in arms may enter free.

Go to str.sg/4w2TQ for details or call 6557-4034.

K!dz Pop Con Asia

Catch meet-and-greet sessions with Bluey and her sister Bingo. PHOTO: K!DZ POP CON ASIA

K!dz Pop Con Asia is back for a second edition on May 23 and 24 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre at Marina Bay Sands.

The family-friendly pop-culture festival offers a diverse range of activities to engage children, including stage performances and interactive workshops. For instance, they can learn new techniques at arts classes or try out two distinct martial arts, aikido and taekwondo.

Fans of the hit Australian animated series Bluey can look forward to meeting the titular pup and her sister Bingo. The fun continues at Bluey’s Beach Party, a bouncy playground that lets kids jump in a world inspired by the show.

The venue also features other sprawling inflatables, including four themed after global sensation Baby Shark from South Korea; and two with characters from Kiztopia, a Singapore-based indoor playground and edutainment brand.

And in conjunction with the cinema release of Disney and Pixar’s animated film Toy Story 5 on June 18, children can enjoy themed sand art activities and stand to win movie premiums.

A one-day ticket, which includes access to the inflatables, costs $25 a person. A bundle of four tickets is available for $88. For those who do not plan to enter the playground, admission is $10 a person.

Children must be accompanied by a paying adult. Entry is free for infants-in-arms and children under the age of two.

Each ticket includes free trial lessons in aikido and taekwondo, to be redeemed after the event. Find out more at kidzpopconasia.com