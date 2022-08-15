Nanyang schools celebrate 105th Founder's Day

The sense of pride and support was hard to miss as former and current students of the Nanyang family of schools and their parents stood up to sing the school song.

They were among 490 guests who celebrated Nanyang's 105th Founder's Day at Nanyang Girls' High School (NYGH) in Bukit Timah on Saturday.

Ms Carnation Chai, 50, who studied at Nanyang Primary and NYGH, said: "It has been 34 years since I graduated, but I still feel the same appreciation and pride as I did when I was a student. Nanyang has... instilled several values in me since I was a child."

The executive director at investment banking firm Goldman Sachs enrolled all three of her children - aged 14, 16 and 19 - in Nanyang schools and has noticed that they have picked up the same sense of gratitude and culture over the years.

A concert was organised by the Nanyang Schools Alumni Association as part of the celebration. It was attended by former teachers and principals, and parents of students who were performing.

Also present was Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, a former NYGH student and the guest of honour at the event.

She said in her speech: "What has long set Nanyang apart is its belief in a well-rounded education through nurturing strong values and empowering students to contribute to society."

Ms Fu noted that Nanyang was created at a time when Confucius' values were highly regarded and not many believed that women were deserving of an education. "While we believe that our children should be brought up with traditional Chinese values, we are in no way traditional and conventional in our beginning. So it is heartening to know that Nanyang is always rethinking its vision and mission," she said.

She added that her grandmother was the principal of Nanyang Girls' School from 1927 to 1966. The school was renamed Nanyang Girls' High School in 1930.

The celebration featured music and dance performances, along with a viewing of the Nanyang 105 Creation Competition visual arts exhibition.

The works of art were created by alumni, students, parents and staff, and reflected their gratitude and appreciation for the school.

This is the first time in three years that the schools have been able to celebrate their Founder's Day together in person. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the past few celebrations were pre-recorded and streamed on video-conferencing app Zoom.