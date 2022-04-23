Nan Chiau Primary and Nanyang Girls' High win National Chinese Challenge 2022

SINGAPORE - Nan Chiau Primary School and Nanyang Girls' High School are champions of this year's National Chinese Challenge.

Organised by SPH Media Trust's Chinese Media Group and Nanyang Girls' High, the competition is an annual event to promote Chinese culture and cultivate an interest in learning the language. Participants get to showcase their language abilities and interact with other Chinese-language learners.

At Saturday's event, Ms Sun Xueling, Minister of State for Education and chairman of the Committee to Promote Chinese Language Learning (CPCLL), said she was happy to see the competition remain popular despite taking place online.

She added: "The competition is a good opportunity for students to hone their Chinese skills and fall in love with their mother tongue."

In its ninth year, the competition attracted 4,258 students from 178 schools.

Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School and Nan Hua Primary School took the second and third places, respectively, in the primary category, while Raffles Girls' School and Hwa Chong Institution came in second and third in the secondary category.

Teams consisting of three students each were tested on their knowledge of the Chinese language. This included translation of commonly used terms from English to Chinese, pronunciation, questions on literature, current affairs and general knowledge.