N-level results out next Thursday; students can collect them in school, online

The N-level results will be released next Thursday.

Arrangements have been made for school candidates to receive their results in their classrooms or online because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was announced by the Ministry of Education and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) in a statement yesterday.

"Only school candidates collecting their results will be allowed entry into the school premises and they will be expected to observe the safe management measures in place," said the statement.

Students who are unwell, under quarantine or stay-home notice, or on leave of absence on the day the results are released, should not return to school.

Instead, they may view their results online at the SEAB's website from 2.30pm next Thursday.

Candidates who have a SingPass account can use it to access the SEAB's online results release system, which will be accessible until Dec 31.

International students can access the system using an SEAB-issued personal identification number sent to their e-mail addresses which their schools have provided to the board.

N-level candidates may also appoint a proxy to collect their results on their behalf. If they are unable to do so, they can contact their school for further assistance.

Private candidates will have their results mailed to the address they have provided to the SEAB.

There will also be similar arrangements for private candidates to check their results online.

Those applying for Institute of Technical Education (ITE) courses can submit their applications online via the ITE website between next Thursday, 2.30pm, and Dec 21, 5pm.

Those who wish to fill up a hard-copy application form can do so at customer and visitor centres at the three ITE Colleges in Ang Mo Kio, Choa Chu Kang and Simei.

However, they must first book an appointment at their prospective ITE College by phone or e-mail.

Students who are eligible for the Direct Entry Scheme to Polytechnic Programme (DPP) will receive invitations to apply for it.

The DPP enables students to progress to selected polytechnic diploma courses via a two-year Higher Nitec course at the ITE.

DPP and ITE posting results will be released on Dec 23 and Dec 30 respectively, through the ITE application portal.

Candidates with ITE offers should accept or reject the offer between Dec 30 and Jan 4 next year, while those who have received the DPP results should do so between Dec 23 and Dec 28.

After the release of the N-level results, students may consult their teachers, or education and career guidance counsellors in their schools, on their next steps.

They can also visit the MySkillsFuture website to find out about the education and career pathways available to them.