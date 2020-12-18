N-level results: 78% of students qualify for Sec 5

About four in five Normal (Academic) stream students made the cut for promotion to Secondary 5 next year, the best performance in N-level exams since 2009.

Results released yesterday by the Education Ministry and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board showed that 77.7 per cent of Normal (Academic) stream students who sat the exams this year did well enough to move on to the O levels next year - the highest proportion since promotion criteria were revised.

About 7,240 of the 9,321 Sec 4 Normal (Academic) candidates obtained an aggregate score not exceeding 19 points in English language, mathematics and the best three subjects, with at least a Grade 5 for all these subjects.

Before the revamp, promotion was assessed based on English grades and a three-subject score.

Students who sat the Normal (Technical) exams also outperformed their peers in previous years, with 98.5 per cent of the 4,156 students who took the course passing, the highest rate in the past decade.

Almost every Normal (Academic) stream student who sat the exams this year passed, with figures showing 99.7 per cent clearing the hurdle, the highest proportion in six years.

Sec 4 Normal (Academic) students who obtained an aggregate not exceeding 19 points in English, mathematics and the best three subjects may apply for the Direct-Entry Scheme to Polytechnic Programme, with 1,200 places across three Institute of Technical Education (ITE) colleges on offer.

They also may apply for the Polytechnic Foundation Programme - a one-year programme to prepare students for entry into polytechnic diploma courses, with about 1,500 places available.

Those with Normal (Technical) certificates may apply to ITE or transfer to the Sec 4 Normal (Academic) course if they have obtained an A grade for English and mathematics, and at least a B grade for one other subject.

Ng Keng Gene