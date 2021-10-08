THE BIG STORY

Year-end examinations for Primary 3 and 4 pupils will be cancelled, in an unprecedented move by the Ministry of Education (MOE) amid rising Covid-19 infections in the community. But face-to-face classes for Primary 3 to 6 pupils will resume from next Monday, followed by classes for Primary 1 and 2 pupils next Wednesday, MOE said.

SINGAPORE

Social service agencies will soon get better support in managing mental health issues, especially among young people. The Institute of Mental Health will partner the President's Challenge and work with social service agencies to create a training curriculum to help the agencies better care for youth with mental health conditions.

WORLD

Taiwan will continue to play its role as a member of the international community and ensure regional peace and stability, President Tsai Ing-wen told a visiting delegation of French senators yesterday amid escalating tensions with China. The four senators, led by former defence minister Alain Richard, arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday despite the strong objections of China.

BUSINESS

Singapore's largest property agency is setting up a new platform to promote the welfare of its sales agents and enable their issues and grievances to be heard. Yesterday, PropNex, which has close to 10,000 agents, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Singapore Industrial and Services Employees' Union to set up the platform.

LIFE

The Straits Times' weekend dining and entertainment guide takes a look at a range of activities which include an exhibition at bookstore Zall where wuxia fans can check out art from the classic manga adaptation of Return Of The Condor Heroes, as well as South Korean girl group Itzy's debut album Crazy In Love.

SPORTS

A Saudi-backed US$400 million (S$543 million) takeover of Newcastle is complete, after a long dispute between the kingdom and Qatar-based beIN Media Group was resolved. The buyers are the Saudi Public Investment Fund, businesswoman Amanda Staveley and property billionaire brothers David and Simon Reuben.