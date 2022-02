Immediately after she was born, Cheong Chel Sie was whisked off to the intensive care unit and, seven days later, underwent major surgery to correct a heart defect. After she spent a month in hospital in recovery, her mother, Madam Chan Fui Lee, 53, thought the worst was over.

But she soon noticed that at four months old, her baby could not hold her head up. A doctor advised her and her husband to monitor the situation, but at one year old, Chel Sie still could not turn over, sit or crawl.